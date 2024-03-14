Robert Gasser stands out in close loss

Box Score

Robert Gasser set up the Brewers for success with an impressive showing in Thursday’s loss, 4-2, to the Seattle Mariners.

Gasser, the Brewers’ sixth-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, pitched four innings while allowing one run on a solo homer to Mitch Haniger. His outing was effective as a whole, striking out five while only allowing three hits and no walks. Gasser has made a remarkable impression, so his possible impact on the major league club this season will be a storyline to follow.

Unfortunately, the offense was unable to back up Gasser’s standout start. The Brewers scored just two runs, both courtesy of solo home runs from catchers Eric Haase and Gary Sánchez. Sánchez’s came in the ninth inning to pull the score close, but Milwaukee was unable to capitalize on the momentum.

A MONSTER spring for @ehaase3 continues



21 AB | .429 AVG | 4 HR pic.twitter.com/C0IKY5B5bH — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 14, 2024

The Brewers struck out 12 times in 33 at-bats with no batter registering multiple base hits.

While the offense labored to generate consistent pressure, attention was inevitably on the relief corps. After Devin Williams’ injury, the spotlight will be focused on the club’s other relievers. Elvis Peguero (two runs allowed in one inning) and Joel Payamps (one run in one inning) followed Gasser as the Mariners built their lead.

Abner Uribe, another cornerstone of the bullpen, had his fourth scoreless appearance this spring. With two strikeouts and no hits or walks allowed, it was a reassuring performance. Ryan Middendorf also pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

Milwaukee plays again tomorrow as they take on the National League champions in the Arizona Diamondbacks. Joe Ross is set to face Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m.