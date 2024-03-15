Spring Training Game Thread #22: Milwaukee Brewers (7-13) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (7-13)

Update: Game cancelled due to rain

After a run of six straight losses, the Brewers are desperate for a win today against the Diamondbacks. Joe Ross will start for the Crew while Brandon Pfaadt will get the nod on the bump for Arizona. Thyago Vieira and Hoby Milner are also expected to get innings on the mound today.

Jackson Chourio has a seven-game hitting streak going right now, so hopefully he can stay hot and show why the Brewers have one of the best farm systems in the MLB. He will get the start in center field and bat leadoff, while Joey Wiemer gets the start in left field with Christian Yelich slotted in at DH.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin.