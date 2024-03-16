Spring Training Game Thread #23/#24: Milwaukee Brewers (7-13) @ Oakland Athletics (10-10) / vs. Texas Rangers (10-8)

After winning both sides of a split-squad day over a week ago, the Brewers have lost six straight, and when you add in the scheduled off-day on Monday and yesterday’s rainout (especially unfortunate since it was one of the relatively few spring training games scheduled for television this spring), it’s been eight days since the Brewers have won a game, and they enter today at the bottom of the Cactus League.

The Brewers will start at 3:05 p.m. CST in Mesa against the Oakland Athletics, and will have their second first pitch five minutes later at home in Phoenix against the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers.

In the Texas game, Freddy Peralta will get the start, and while we shouldn’t be worried about him, a nice outing would go a long way toward calming the fanbase after a slow start to Cactus League play. Scheduled to follow Peralta against the Rangers are Trevor Megill, Hoby Milner, and Thyago Vieira. Jakob Junis will be the first pitcher up against Oakland, and scheduled after him are JB Bukauskas, Jared Koenig, and Rob Zastryzny.

What appears to be Milwaukee’s “A Squad” will take on the Rangers, with a lineup that we very well could see on Opening Day; of note, the outfield from left to right is Joey Wiemer, Jackson Chourio, and Sal Frelick, with Christian Yelich as the DH. Joey Ortiz gets the start at third base.

Against the Athletics, fans will get the rare opportunity to see Andruw Monasterio at shortstop. Other notables include Tyler Black at first base, Gary Sánchez catching and hitting third, and Jake Bauers as the designated hitter and cleanup hitter.

The game with the Rangers will be broadcast on the Brewers Radio Network.

