Brewers finally end losing streak with two wins

The Milwaukee Brewers finally broke their losing streak today, picking up two wins in split-squad action. On the road, the Brewers topped the Oakland Athletics 11-4, and at home they beat the defending champs, the Texas Rangers, 5-1.

The game at Maryvale against Texas was where the Brewers’ biggest stars could be found today. Freddy Peralta had his first good spring start, as he went five innings and allowed four hits and one run with five strikeouts—the only run came on a solo shot by Davis Wendzel in the third inning. Four other pitchers combined to allow zero additional runs: Hoby Milner (who got four outs), Trevor Megill, Thyago Vieira, and Enoli Paredes. Between the four of them, the Rangers managed only one baserunner, when Wendzel (have a day) hit a two-out double off of Vieira. No walks were issued by any Milwaukee pitcher in this game.

On the offensive side, the top of the order had a day. Sal Frelick knocked in the first Milwaukee run with an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth, advanced to third on the throw home (which would have gotten Joey Ortiz had the throw been caught), and then scored when William Contreras blooped a single to center.

Frelick started another rally in the eighth, when he singled and stole second. The steal was unnecessary, though, as Eric Haase, just into the game for Contreras, continued his hot spring by hitting his third home run in Cactus League play. (His OPS is up to 1.370.) Christian Yelich, who had two hits and another hard line drive that was caught, followed Haase with a bomb of his own, his first of the spring. That made it 5-1, which held to the end of the game.

In Mesa, the Brewers had a big offensive day against Oakland. The first three Brewers got on base in the second inning but they managed only one run, on a run-scoring double play by Chris Roller. Milwaukee tacked on a run in the fourth when Vinny Capra walked with two outs and Brewer Hicklen doubled to left to score him.

The Brewers put up a crooked number in the fifth. Chavez Young started the inning with a walk and a steal, which was followed by back-to-back singles by Andruw Monasterio and Tyler Black, the second of which scored Young. Gary Sánchez followed that with an RBI double, and then Black scored on a wild pitch before the rally was capped off with a Jake Bauers home run, all before Oakland recorded an out.

Milwaukee would score three more runs in the sixth inning on a three-run homer by Oliver Dunn. Things got a little wild in the ninth: with two outs, Luke Adams singled, Brock Wilken singled, they both advanced on a wild pitch, Tyler Black was hit by a pitch, and then Matthew Wood was also hit by a pitch, which scored Adams to make it 11-4.

Notable offensive lines from this game include Black, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk, and two runs scored, Sánchez, who was 2-for-5 with that RBI double, Bauers, who was 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs batted in, and Dunn, who was 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored, and three RBI. Bauers and Dunn are in contention for the team’s last roster spot.

On the pitching side, Jakob Junis pitched 4 and 2/3 innings, struck out four, and walked one while allowing three runs. Oakland added a run in the sixth off of Jared Koenig, but it was unearned: a Gary Sánchez passed ball advanced runner Max Schuemann before Max Muncy (no, not that Max Muncy) hit an RBI double. J.B. Bukauskas pitched a perfect seventh with a strikeout, Rob Zastryzny allowed two hits but struck out three in the eighth, then followed that with a perfect ninth.

Tomorrow, The Brewers’ will be in Surprise to play against Kansas City in a doubleheader of sorts, with their top prospects participating in a Spring Breakout game at 3:05 pm followed by a regular spring training game at 6:05 p.m. The Spring Breakout game will be televised, and the silver lining of yesterday’s rainout is that Jacob Misiorowski, who was scheduled to pitch yesterday, will instead start that 3:05 p.m. game.