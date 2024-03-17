Spring Breakout Game Thread: Milwaukee Brewers at Kansas City Royals

The top Brewers prospects are slated to take on the top Royals prospects this afternoon in the final MLB Spring Breakout game.

Milwaukee’s No. 2 prospect (MLB No. 33) Jacob Misiorowski is slated to start for the Brewers, while Kansas City’s No. 6 prospect Mason Barnett starts for the Royals.

In the lineup, the Brewers feature team No. 4 (MLB No. 46) Tyler Black, No. 1 (MLB No. 2) Jackson Chourio, No. 7 Brock Wilken, No. 3 (MLB No. 35) Jeferson Quero, No. 25 Wes Clarke, No. 12 Eric Brown Jr., No. 9 Luis Lara, No. 11 Yophery Rodriguez, and No. 23 Jadher Areinamo.

First pitch is slated for 3:05 p.m. broadcasting on MLB.TV, MLB.com, and the MLB app.