Spring Training Game Thread #25: Milwaukee Brewers (9-13) @ Kansas City Royals (13-9)

After a week of losing, Milwaukee is now on a two-game win streak with victories over the Athletics and Rangers on Saturday afternoon. It’s been a pretty inconsistent spring for the Crew, so hopefully they can keep winning.

Taylor Clarke will start for the Brewers tonight while Cole Ragans gets the start for the Royals. Abner Uribe, Elvis Peguero, Joel Payamps, and Bryan Hudson are all slated to pitch for the Brewers today as well.

Offensive breakout prospects Jeferson Quero and Jackson Chourio are also slated to start along with third baseman Brock Wilken in the “Spring Breakout” game this afternoon, which can be watched here.

Garrett Mitchell will lead off and start in center field while Owen Miller will start at second base. Eric Haase gets the start behind the dish as he has been hot lately. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.