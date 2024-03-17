Brewers fall to Royals in Spring Breakout, 4-3

Box Score

The Brewers fell to the Kansas City Royals in MLB’s first-ever Spring Breakout showcase.

Jacob Misiorowski got the start and impressed despite some command issues, striking out five and walking three while allowing no hits across 2 2⁄ 3 innings.

Miiiiiiiiiiiiiis



Our No. 2 prospect @Jmisiorowski9 was NASTY in the #SpringBreakout with 5 Ks in 2.2 IP pic.twitter.com/6F5uc0oMkl — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 17, 2024

At the plate, Jackson Chourio reached second on a two-base error by third baseman Cayden Wallace and later scored on an Eric Brown Jr. walk after back-to-back hit by pitches on Jeferson Quero and Wes Clarke to load the bases.

Milwaukee added a second run in the second inning, with Yophery Rodriguez and Jadher Areinamo hitting back-to-back singles to open the inning. After both advanced on a Tyler Black groundout, Chourio popped out. Brock Wilken and Quero then both walked to put Milwaukee up 2-0 after two innings.

The Brewers added a third run in the fourth, when Black tripled and came around to score on a Chourio single to make it 3-0.

Kansas City slowly chipped away from there, with Trevor Werner starting the bottom of the fourth with a solo homer. The Royals then knotted it up at 3-3 on a two-run single from Brett Squires in the fifth inning following a single and a throwing error by Eric Bitonti.

Given that it was a seven-inning game, the Royals managed to walk it off in the seventh as Josh Knoth struggled with his command, putting runners at second and third with one out before punching out Squires.

Justin Yeager came on to relieve Knoth but threw a wild pitch, allowing Wallace to score and walk off the game with a 4-3 win.

Five Brewers prospects collected a hit in the loss, with Chourio reaching twice on a single and a walk. Black had the only extra-base hit with a triple.

Seven Brewers pitchers combined for 6 2⁄ 3 innings in the loss, striking out 10 and walking seven while allowing four hits.

The Brewers big-league squad is set to take on the Royals MLB roster tonight in Surprise at 6:05 p.m. Former Royal Taylor Clarke is set to start for Milwaukee with Cole Ragans starting for Kansas City. The game is available on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.