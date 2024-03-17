Brewers defeat Royals in Sunday night battle, 6-4

Box Score

After winning two in a row, Milwaukee entered today’s game against the Royals aiming to extend their winning streak. Former Royal Taylor Clarke started the game for the Brewers, while Cole Ragans was on the bump for the Royals.

Milwaukee got on the board early, exploding in the second inning with three runs. Oliver Dunn hit a double that scored Joey Wiemer, followed by an Andruw Monasterio double that scored Dunn. Blake Perkins then singled to left bringing home Monasterio, and Milwaukee had an early 3-0 lead.

You want doubles? We’ve got doubles pic.twitter.com/XHrHUwF5os — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 18, 2024

Clarke gave Milwaukee three scoreless innings, and Bryan Hudson came on for the fourth. The Brewers would tack another run in the fifth when Joey Wiemer reached on an infield single that brought home Garrett Mitchell.

Kansas City responded in the bottom of the fifth off Hudson, with Bobby Witt Jr. driving home two on a single to cut the lead in half. Former Brewer Hunter Renfroe then reached on an infield single that scored Darion Blanco before Garrett Hampson scored on another RBI single, this one from Adam Frazier, knotting it up at 4-4.

The Brewers retook the lead with another run in the top of the sixth when Blake Perkins hit a sacrifice fly that scored Oliver Dunn. Eric Haase then hit an RBI double in the top of the seventh to increase Milwaukee’s lead to 6-4.

Eric Haase couldn't bear to go a game without driving in a run pic.twitter.com/UyoTY2m6VB — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 18, 2024

The pitching on the back end held up with scoreless innings from Abner Uribe and Elvis Peguero, and the Brewers pulled off their third straight win after a pair of victories on Saturday.

Wiemer and Dunn each had two hits in the win, while Sanchez reached twice on a double and walk. Peguero led the pitching staff with four strikeouts, including three consecutive punchouts in the eighth inning.

Their next matchup will be against the Angels on Monday at 3:10 p.m. as Bally Sports Wisconsin is set to air the game for the second straight day.