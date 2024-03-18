Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Who gets left out in Milwaukee’s crowded outfield?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In this week’s Brewers Reacts survey, we asked fans which Brewers outfielder is the odd man out heading into the regular season.

Milwaukee enters 2024 with six viable options in the outfield, and likely only five roster spots to offer. Christian Yelich, Garrett Mitchell, and Sal Frelick seem like virtual locks, leaving Blake Perkins, Joey Wiemer, and top prospect Jackson Chourio to vie for the last two spots.

Receiving over 50% of the vote with a 53% clip is Perkins, followed by Wiemer at 39% and Chourio at 8%. Given that Chourio received such a low percent of the vote, it seems Brewers fans feel the time is now for the youth movement to begin, despite Chourio having only six games above the Double-A level.

While Perkins and Wiemer are both coming off rookie years themselves, both have had their share of struggles this spring. Perkins is really scuffling at the plate, hitting just .105/.174/.279 with two hits in 19 at-bats, although he did pick up an RBI on a sac fly in Sunday’s win over the Royals. Wiemer has fared slightly better, hitting .231/.302/.533 with nine hits in 39 at-bats.

Chourio has been the standout among the three, hitting a strong .283/.313/.661 with 13 hits, eight runs scored, and three RBIs across 46 at-bats. Given the difference in at-bats this spring, it seems manager Pat Murphy is leaning toward Chourio and Wiemer over Perkins.

As we enter the final two weeks of spring, the outfield competition will certainly be one to watch, with the loser of the three-man battle likely headed to Triple-A Nashville to open up the season.

