Milwaukee Brewers 2024 preview by position: Starting Pitcher

Looking back at our starting pitcher preview from 2023, the rotation might be the most changed area for this roster. Corbin Burnes is now a Baltimore Oriole, Brandon Woodruff is out for most, if not all of, 2024, and Freddy Peralta is now the team’s ace. Beyond those three, Eric Lauer and Adrian Houser are both gone. Wade Miley is back and will be Milwaukee’s No. 2 starter whenever he’s healthy, which may or may not be before the start of the regular season.

Aaron Ashby could be used as a starter or as a long-relief option, while other options include Joe Ross, Colin Rea, Robert Gasser, and DL Hall, among others.

Let’s take a look at Milwaukee’s starting pitching depth entering 2024.

Freddy Peralta

Peralta is coming off a strong finish to his 2023 campaign, with a 2.81 ERA and 103 strikeouts across 73 2⁄ 3 innings in 13 starts in the second half. He finished the season with a 3.86 ERA (112 ERA+), striking out 210 batters across 165 2⁄ 3 innings and totaling a 12-10 record across 30 starts. With Burnes gone and Woodruff likely to miss the season, Peralta is now the team’s ace, and the question is will he feel the pressure?

Entering the final season of his guaranteed contract, Milwaukee has a team option on Peralta for both 2025 and 2026. He’s struggled in two spring training appearances thus far, allowing eight runs on 12 hits and a walk with four strikeouts across 5 2⁄ 3 innings. He’s projected by Baseball Reference to total 150 innings of work this year, with a 3.78 ERA and 178 strikeouts.

Wade Miley

Miley had a strong 2023 in his return to the Brewers, and he signed to another one-year deal this offseason, which includes a mutual option for 2025. In 23 starts a year ago, Miley went 9-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 120 1⁄ 3 innings. At 37, Miley isn’t the starter he once was, but he can still keep runs off the board and provide a solid 5-6 innings on any given night.

He hasn’t pitched this spring as he deals with left shoulder soreness, making him questionable for Opening Day. He threw two innings in a simulated game on Saturday, his second time throwing off the mound this spring. He’s projected to accumulate 123 innings in 2024, with a 3.73 ERA and 95 strikeouts.

Joe Ross

Ross, 31 in May, signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal this offseason. In 98 career games (76 starts) he has a 26-28 record with a 4.26 ERA and 403 strikeouts across 443 1⁄ 3 innings. He hasn’t appeared in a major-league game since 2021, when he went 5-9 with a 4.17 ERA in 20 games (19 starts) for the Nationals. His best season came all the way back in 2016, when he went 7-5 with 93 strikeouts and a 3.43 ERA in 105 innings across 19 starts. He made just one appearance for Double-A Harrisburg in 2022 before totaling eight appearances at three levels with the Giants last season, allowing nine runs (eight earned) in 14 innings with 10 strikeouts and five walks.

Like Peralta, Ross has struggled this spring, allowing five runs on 10 hits and six walks with nine strikeouts across seven innings of work. Given that he’s on a major-league deal, Ross will likely make the Opening Day roster despite those struggles. He’s projected to total 58 innings of work for the Brewers this season, with a 4.34 ERA and 57 strikeouts, likely filling a role similar to what Julio Teheran did for Milwaukee last year.

Colin Rea

Rea was a bona fide innings eater for the Crew last season, totaling 124 2⁄ 3 innings across 26 games (22 starts) with a 4.55 ERA (95 ERA+) and 110 strikeouts. He’s certainly not the flashiest guy on this pitching staff, but he gets the job done if Milwaukee’s offense is rolling. At 33, Rea is on a one-year deal for 2024 with a club option for 2025.

He’s had a fairly strong spring, allowing just two runs on three hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts across eight innings of work in three games. He’s projected to have a similar 2024 to his 2023, with a 4.58 ERA and 106 strikeouts across 116 innings.

Robert Gasser

The next two guys on this list are the more exciting arms, as one has no MLB experience (Gasser) and the other has very minimal experience (Hall). Gasser, who turns 25 at the end of May, is ranked by Baseball America as MLB’s No. 98 prospect entering 2024. He also comes in as Milwaukee’s No. 6 prospect on MLB.com’s rankings. He spent all of 2023 with Triple-A Nashville, totaling 135 1⁄ 3 innings across 26 appearances (25 starts) with 166 strikeouts and a 3.79 ERA, winning International League’s Pitcher of the Year Award.

He’s had a strong spring, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts in 10 innings of work. If Milwaukee opts to go with a six-man rotation or if Miley begins the season on the injured list, Gasser seems like a strong candidate to be in the starting rotation right away.

DL Hall

As mentioned above, Hall has minimal MLB experience after making his debut with the Orioles in 2022. Now 25, Hall has flashier stuff than Gasser and projects to have more strikeouts than Gasser. Across parts of two seasons, Hall has made 29 appearances (one start) in the MLB, totaling a 4.36 ERA (94 ERA+) with 42 strikeouts in 33 innings of work. Across parts of six seasons in the minors, Hall has a 3.49 ERA with 499 strikeouts in 353 1⁄ 3 innings of work.

He’s made two appearances this spring for Milwaukee, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts in four innings of work. He projects to have a 4.14 ERA with 39 strikeouts across 37 innings of work this season, although he could far exceed those numbers if he ends up as a back-end arm in the rotation.

Other Candidates

Beyond the six names listed above, there are plenty of other options for Pat Murphy. Aaron Ashby, Jakob Junis, Bryse Wilson, and Janson Junk may all open the season in the bullpen, although any one of them could be a rotation arm if needed. Junk is the most likely of those guys to start in Triple-A, while Ashby and Junis are probably the most likely to get looks in the rotation.

Ashby is coming off shoulder surgery, which likely limits his workload to open the season, while Junis has the most experience as a starter among those guys, with 110 career MLB starts across seven seasons with the Royals and Giants. He’s made two starts this spring, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six innings of work.

Wilson excelled as Milwaukee’s main long-relief arm last season, making 53 appearances and totaling 76 2⁄ 3 innings while totaling a 2.58 ERA with 61 strikeouts and a perfect 6-0 record in decisions.

Lastly, as mentioned earlier, Brandon Woodruff could also make a late-season cameo for the Brewers, but he’ll have an innings limit if that’s the case.