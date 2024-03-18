Spring Training Game Thread #26: Milwaukee Brewers (10-13) vs. Los Angeles Angels (11-11)

The Brewers are back at home this afternoon, and we may be getting a peek at the Opening Day lineup. Many of the expected regulars are in today’s lineup. Garrett Mitchell is leading off with William Contreras second and Christian Yelich third. Rhys Hoskins is in the cleanup spot with Willy Adames and Sal Frelick following. Joey Wiemer, Brice Turang, and Jackson Chourio finish up the lineup.

Getting the start on the mound is DL Hall. This is Hall’s second start and third appearance of the spring. In his previous start against the Athletics, he pitched two innings and allowed two runs and five hits. He also had two scoreless innings on March 3 against the Diamondbacks in relief. More recently, he pitched a simulated game in between his last start and this one.

Also scheduled to get work in today’s game is Bryse Wilson, J.B. Bukauskas, and Trevor Megill. All three are expected to be in the Brewers bullpen this season.

Here are the full lineups for today’s game. It will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network, with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m.