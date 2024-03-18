Jackson Chourio to make Opening Day roster

Jackson Chourio, the Milwaukee Brewers’ top prospect and the No. 2 prospect in baseball according to lists from Baseball America and MLB, will make the major league roster out of spring training, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Curt Hogg. The team has not announced the decision, but Hogg cites unnamed sources. Chourio, who turned 20 on March 11, will be the youngest Brewer on an Opening Day roster since Robin Yount in 1974.

The news is not entirely unexpected. Chourio signed a historic eight-year, $82-million contract (that can increase to 10 years and $132 million with two team options), the largest ever for a player with no major league experience. The deal meant that there was no longer any financial incentive for the team to keep Chourio in the minor leagues, as his major league service time became irrelevant for contract purposes.

A solid spring all but assured Chourio’s place in the big leagues. He has slowed a bit over the last week and his power has yet to show up, but he looks far from lost at the plate. His .286/.314/.347 line was apparently enough for the team to feel confident giving him a roster spot.

Where he will play will be a bit of a question for now. The scouting reports on Chourio rate him as a plus defensive player, with center field as his likely long-term home. The Brewers have no shortage of good defensive options in the outfield, and Garrett Mitchell, Joey Wiemer, and Sal Frelick could all spend some time in center. That’s without mentioning Blake Perkins, another excellent defensive option who may not make the Opening Day roster given Milwaukee’s depth.

It’s an exciting day for Brewers fans. Chourio is arguably the most-hyped prospect the Brewers have ever had; no Brewers prospect since Gary Sheffield reached as high as Chourio has on top prospect lists. We will hope that Chourio’s Milwaukee experience goes better than Sheffield’s, but if Chourio’s career numbers look anything like those that Sheffield put up (a career .292/.393/.514 hitter with 509 home runs), I don’t think anyone will complain. In the meantime, I’m with Christian Yelich: let him be a kid, and enjoy the ride.