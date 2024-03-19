Christian Yelich, Willy Adames lead the Brewers to 4-3 win over Angels

Box Score

With many of the regular players in the lineup, the Brewers put together a solid showing. Christian Yelich and Willy Adames each hit home runs as part of multi-hit days, and they led the Brewers to a 4-3 win over the Angels on Monday afternoon.

It took just three batters for the Brewers to build a lead. Garrett Mitchell led off the first with a single. Yelich brought him in two batters later with an RBI double on a hit-and-run executed to perfection, and the Brewers had a 1-0 lead.

Two innings later, the Angels tied the game at 1-1 after a single and throwing error from Jackson Chourio. The Brewers responded right away in the next inning. Christian Yelich led off with a home run, his second of the spring, and the Brewers had the lead again at 2-1.

So you threw a meatball to @ChristianYelich... pic.twitter.com/NXISvPEOd7 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 18, 2024

The Angels responded again, using some small ball to get a run in on a sacrifice bunt. That tied the game at 2-2, and it remained there until the fifth inning. Yelich had his third hit of the day with one out in the inning. That set up Willy Adames, who made it count with a massive home run that gave the Brewers a 4-2 lead.

The Brewers offense recorded a total of nine hits in the game, with eight of those hits coming from three players. Yelich went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, coming up just a triple short of the cycle. Mitchell and Adames also had two-hit days, and each also drew a walk.

DL Hall started the game for the Brewers. He pitched 3 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing two runs, four hits, and three walks in the start. He also struck out three. J.B. Bukauskas came in and allowed an inherited runner to score, but nothing else in 1 2⁄ 3 innings of work. Bryse Wilson ate up some innings in relief, allowing just a single hit in 3 1⁄ 3 innings. Wilson also had four strikeouts.

The Angels did try to rally in the ninth. After Wilson started the inning with a groundout, Blake Holub came in to finish the game. He started by walking Ehire Adrianza before striking out Caleb Hamilton. Adrianza advanced to second on indifference, then scored as Cole Fontenelle drew a walk. He advanced on a wild pitch, and Eric Haase had a throwing error that allowed Adrianza to score. Willie Calhoun walked after that, putting runners at first and second. However, Holub struck out Jack Lopez to end the game.

The Brewers are back in action tomorrow as they travel to Goodyear to face the Guardians. Colin Rea will get the start. First pitch is at 3:05 p.m.