Brewers continue to narrow roster ahead of season opener, option four to Triple-A

The Brewers made several more moves on Tuesday afternoon, narrowing the MLB roster down as four players were sent to Triple-A and three players were sent to minor league camp. Vinny Capra, Oliver Dunn, Owen Miller, and Janson Junk are the four sent to Triple-A, while Tyler Black, Robert Gasser, and Jared Koenig were reassigned to minor league camp, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Curt Hogg.

That leaves just 34 players left in MLB camp, including one (Brandon Woodruff) on the 60-day injured list. Those 34 players include the following:

Catchers (3): William Contreras, Eric Haase, Gary Sanchez

First Base (2): Rhys Hoskins, Jake Bauers

Second Base (1): Brice Turang

Third Base (1): Andruw Monasterio

Shortstop (1): Willy Adames

Outfield (5): Christian Yelich, Garrett Mitchell, Jackson Chourio, Joey Wiemer, Blake Perkins

Utility (3): Sal Frelick, Joey Ortiz, Christian Arroyo

Starting Pitcher (7): Freddy Peralta, Wade Miley, Jakob Junis, Colin Rea, Aaron Ashby, Joe Ross, DL Hall

Relief Pitcher (11): Devin Williams, Joel Payamps, Elvis Peguero, Abner Uribe, Hoby Milner, Bryse Wilson, Trevor Megill, J.B. Bukauskas, Thyago Vieira, Bryan Hudson, Taylor Clarke

For those of you counting at home, that’s 16 position players and 18 pitchers. Assuming the Brewers carry an even 13 position players and 13 pitchers, that leaves three position players and five pitchers remaining to be moved off the 26-man active roster. With Devin Williams set to begin the season on the injured list and Wade Miley a possibility to join him, that number could change to either three or four pitchers to be optioned.

Capra had a successful spring for Milwaukee, hitting .316/.381/.421 with two doubles and six total hits in 19 at-bats. Dunn also had a strong spring, going 10-for-35 (.286/.390/.486) with two doubles, a triple, one homer, nine RBIs, and eight runs scored across 14 games. Miller collected seven hits in 30 at-bats for a .233/.258/.333 line, with one double, one triple, five RBIs, and five runs in 13 games.

On the mound, Janson Junk made three appearances (two starts), allowing six runs (four earned) with four strikeouts in six innings of work.

Gasser looked good in his second spring with the major league squad, appearing four times (two starts) and allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts in 10 innings of work. Koenig pitched even better, allowing one unearned run on six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in 5 1⁄ 3 innings across five appearances.

Black, who figures to get a chance in the MLB later this season, hit .250/.351/.250 with eight hits, four walks, and three steals in 32 at-bats across 11 games.

The Brewers will continue to make roster moves as they look to cut the roster down to 26 in the final nine days leading up to the team’s opener next Thursday in New York.

Updated: A previous version of this story did not list Christian Arroyo in the list of 34 players in MLB camp.