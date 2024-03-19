Spring Training Game Thread #27: Milwaukee Brewers (11-13) @ Cleveland Guardians (10-12)

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cleveland Guardians with Colin Rea looking to build on the momentum of an impressive spring training.

Rea has a 2.25 ERA this spring over eight innings as he faces the Cleveland Guardians, who send out a split-squad lineup. The Guardians will have Logan Allen as their starter.

The Brewers lineup features Garrett Mitchell at leadoff once again. Mitchell’s performance this spring deserves attention, posting a .343 batting average and .825 OPS. He will patrol center field today, alongside Blake Perkins and Sal Frelick.

Andruw Monasterio and Jake Bauers will be on the infield corners with Willy Adames and Joey Ortiz up the middle. Gary Sánchez is the catcher with Rhys Hoskins at designated hitter.

Today’s game follows several roster moves in preparation for Opening Day.

Pitchers Abner Uribe, Jared Koenig, Thyago Vieira, and Hoby Milner will also pitch today.

Here are the team lineups for the game. Listen on the Brewers Radio Network, with first pitch set for 3:05 p.m.