Another Adames homer leads Crew to fifth straight win

The Brewers continued their winning ways with their fifth consecutive victory after their 8-5 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

The offense showed up in critical moments to turn a slow start into another convincing win. After the Brewers went hitless through three innings, Rhys Hoskins led off the fourth inning with a walk. Jake Bauers followed with a double to set up Willy Adames. After yesterday’s monstrous home run, it was the perfect opportunity. This time, Adames would only bring in one run on a groundball - his big moment would come later.

With two runners still on base, Sal Frelick launched his first home run of camp to tie the game at 3-3. Frelick is now hitting .310, with his defensive versatility and offensive potential offering a tantalizing option for manager Pat Murphy, whether that be at third base or in the outfield.

Once again trailing, the Brewers’ timely offense pulled the game even in the sixth inning. Bauers walked to set up Adames for - you guessed it - another home run. The two-run home run brought Adames’ RBI total to nine this spring.

The Brewers pulled ahead with a late offensive surge in the ninth inning. The catalyst was yet another homer, this time courtesy of Eric Haase. It was his fourth home run, making it difficult to ignore his astounding production. He is tied for seventh among all hitters this spring training.

Sal Frelick and Blake Perkins worked back-to-back walks. Garrett Mitchell decided to join in on the fun with a two-RBI single as the Brewers extended the lead to 8-5.

Just as the hitters had a slow start, Colin Rea struggled in the early stages of his outing. He allowed three hits in the first inning as the Guardians scored two runs. Ultimately, the Guardians managed all five of their runs against Rea. A sacrifice fly in the third gave the Guardians la 3-0 lead. Cleveland briefly reestablished that lead with two more runs in the fourth.

The most concerning part of Rea’s start was that five of his nine allowed hits were doubles. He walked one batter but struck out just two. His ERA rose to 4.97.

Besides Rea’s bumpy outing, the Brewers pitching staff completely shut down the Guardians lineup. Between Enoli Paredes, Hoby Milner, Abner Uribe, and Jared Koenig, the group combined for 4 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and two walks. They only had one strikeout between them, but that doesn’t discredit their impressive work. Uribe was credited with the win while Koenig nabbed the save.

Milwaukee is putting together some impressive wins with some notable performances from their key players. As spring training rolls on, there are necessary steps being taken to build optimism leading into Opening Day.

After an off day Wednesday, the Brewers play against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. Wade Miley is currently in line to make the start, his first of the spring. First pitch is at 8:10 p.m.