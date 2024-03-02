Spring Training Game Thread #8: Milwaukee Brewers (2-5) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (6-2)

After a win over the Padres Friday afternoon, the Brewers will look to make it two straight as they take on the Dodgers at American Family Fields of Phoenix Saturday.

Janson Junk gets the start for the Crew opposite Kyle Hurt for the Dodgers. Devin Williams, Joel Payamps, Aaron Ashby, and Jacob Misiorowski are all slated to make their spring debuts on the mound, with lefty Bryan Hudson also on the expected pitchers list.

Sal Frelick is back in the leadoff spot after a day off yesterday, with William Contreras batting second as the DH. Eric Haase is behind the plate and bats ninth. Owen Miller, Andruw Monasterio, Oliver Dunn, and Joey Ortiz make up the infield, while Joey Wiemer and Jackson Chourio join Frelick in the outfield.

First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. CST on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.