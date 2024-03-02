Miscues fill Brewers loss, 11-3, against the Dodgers

Box Score

The Brewers fell to the Dodgers Saturday afternoon a in sloppy 11-3 defeat.

Janson Junk took the mound for Milwaukee, but the ball immediately began to fall favorably for Los Angeles. Junk was unable to wrangle a groundball from leadoff hitter Gavin Lux, who advanced to second on a passed ball.

After a sharp line drive to Joey Ortiz that fell for a hit, Junk hung a breaking ball to Chris Taylor, who hit a run-scoring double to left field.

It felt like that kind of afternoon for the Brewers.

Junk would ultimately finish with five hits and three earned runs allowed with a strikeout as the Dodgers managed some hits on weak contact.

Devin Williams made his spring debut and showcased his nasty staff, as usual. He was unable to pinpoint his command, allowing two walks, but he forced awkward swings and tallied two strikeouts.

Some big names slated to pitch today pic.twitter.com/aOBccVNPzU — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 2, 2024

His fellow reliever, Joel Payamps, was unable to limit the damage in such a manner. Payamps only worked two outs as he allowed four runs on four hits, including two home runs. The first was a leadoff home run to Miguel Vargas. The second was in a 3-0 count to James Outman, who pulled the ball over the right field fence for a three-run shot.

The Brewers offense looked outmatched at times, striking out six times in the first four innings, but they were close to creating their own rally. In the top of the third, Milwaukee trailed 3-0, and Andruw Monasterio and Eric Haase both managed base hits, followed by a Sal Frelick walk. The Brewers were unable to make the most of the bases-loaded, no-outs opportunity. William Contreras lined out, then Oliver Dunn walked to force a run across the plate. The rally would end there after a force out at home and a strikeout.

In the fourth inning, down 7-1, the Brewers once again hoped to spark some offense as Owen Miller led off the inning with a triple. Haase notched his second hit of the night to score Miller, but the Brewers weren’t able to do anything else.

A Frelick single made it 7-3 in the sixth inning, but the defensive side of the ball had another collapse. Aaron Ashby entered in the sixth to pitch for Milwaukee, but some soft contact hits, a fielding error by shortstop Vinny Capra, and a three-run homer put the game well out of reach at 11-3. Ashby stayed in for one more hitter as he hit Travis Swaggerty in the helmet before being substituted.

To highlight some of the more promising notes, Bryan Hudson pitched two scoreless innings while racking up five strikeouts and two hits with a walk. Jacob Misiorowski made his first appearance and certainly put on a show with his talent. He walked the leadoff batter, but quickly responded by striking out three batters in a row.

Haase was the only Brewer with multiple hits, going 2-for-3. Frelick walked and got a hit, while Dunn walked twice.

Some of the inconsistencies displayed Saturday are a worrying trend, but hopefully the Brewers can shake things off in the coming weeks as the regular season approaches.

Milwaukee takes the field again tomorrow against the Diamondbacks. Freddy Peralta is set to take on Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. CST on the Brewers Radio Network.