An early look at the Brewers 2024 payroll

Over the course of the offseason, the Brewers made some major changes to their payroll. They traded away some of their top contracts and overall cut payroll. As the 2024 season closes in, the Brewers will have a much lower payroll to start the season. That could mean space to add during the season, or it could be a bad omen for this upcoming season.

Unless the Brewers add a player in the next week or two, this will be their lowest payroll in several years. According to Cot’s Contracts through Baseball-Reference, the Brewers are projected for an Opening Day payroll of $100,202,751. That’s just a little higher than the 2021 Opening Day payroll, which came in at $99,316,127. Here’s a look at the payroll over the last 10 seasons:

Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day Payroll by Year Year Opening Day Payroll Year Opening Day Payroll 2024 $100,202,751 2023 $118,763,027 2022 $131,930,160 2021 $99,316,127 2020* $39,200,762 2019 $122,530,400 2018 $90,964,571 2017 $63,061,300 2016 $63,908,300 2015 $104,237,000 2014 $103,697,967 Average $99,861,160

Note: The 2020 payroll was significantly lower due to the reduced 60-game season. Average excludes the 2020 season.

Looking at those numbers, the $100 million would be at about the average of the payroll in the last 10 years. While that would appear to be in line with recent years, it doesn’t account for inflation in the numbers. If we account for inflation, the starting payroll in 2024 looks significantly lower.

Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day Payroll by Year with Inflation Year Opening Day Payroll Adjusted to 2024 Year Opening Day Payroll Adjusted to 2024 2024 $100,202,751 $100,202,751 2023 $118,763,027 $120,955,081 2022 $131,930,160 $139,896,324 2021 $99,316,127 $113,740,917 2020* $39,200,762 $47,003,472 2019 $122,530,400 $148,731,969 2018 $90,964,571 $112,416,904 2017 $63,061,300 $79,836,655 2016 $63,908,300 $82,632,619 2015 $104,237,000 $136,477,346 2014 $103,697,967 $135,932,749 Average $99,861,160 $117,082,332

After adjusting for inflation, the Brewers Opening Day payroll will be the lowest since 2017 (excluding 2020), which was considered to be a rebuilding year. That’s not the most reassuring figure, but it’s also worth noting that the Brewers have been successful without a major payroll. In each of their recent playoff years, their payroll has been in the bottom half of the league. In several seasons, it’s been in the bottom third. The only year since 2000 where the Brewers had an Opening Day payroll in the top half of the league was in 2012. That year, their payroll at the start of the year was 13th overall.

Let’s take a look at the position-by-position breakdown of the payroll in 2024.

Milwaukee Brewers Projected Opening Day Payroll by Position Infield/Catcher Salary Outfield Salary Starters Salary Relievers Salary Infield/Catcher Salary Outfield Salary Starters Salary Relievers Salary Willy Adames $12,250,000 Christian Yelich $24,250,727 Wade Miley $7,000,000 Hoby Milner $2,050,000 Rhys Hoskins $12,000,000 Jackson Chourio $2,250,000 Freddy Peralta $5,735,000 Joel Payamps $1,650,000 Gary Sanchez $3,000,000 Garrett Mitchell $740,000 Colin Rea $3,500,000 Aaron Ashby $1,450,000 Jake Bauers $1,350,000 Sal Frelick $740,000 Jakob Junis $4,000,000 Taylor Clarke $1,250,000 Eric Haase $1,000,000 Joe Ross $1,750,000 Bryse Wilson $1,000,000 William Contreras $740,000 DL Hall $740,000 Trevor Megill $740,000 Brice Turang $740,000 Abner Uribe $740,000 Joey Ortiz $740,000 Andruw Monasterio $740,000

This table does not include salaries for Devin Williams ($7,000,000) and Brandon Woodruff ($2,500,000), who will both begin the season on the injured list. The minimum salary for 2024 is $740,000, but exact salaries for pre-arbitration players may vary slightly. In addition, you can move around players making minimum salaries for others.

It’s definitely a leaner roster than recent years. Only three players will make over $10 million, and only six players will exceed the $5 million mark. While that does match the 2023 season, the bigger change is in the lower end. Last season, the Brewers had 13 players making $3 million or more on the roster during the season. This season, they will start with just nine.

Payroll isn’t everything in baseball, and the Brewers have proven that in recent years. They rarely field a payroll in the top half of the league and are still regularly competitive. However, this year will be one of their leanest in several years. They can still compete, but the margin for error may be smaller than usual. However, a lean payroll also means they have room to make in-season moves if the season is a successful one.