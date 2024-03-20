 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

An early look at the Brewers 2024 payroll

The Brewers have trimmed payroll and will be just over the $100 million mark entering 2024

Over the course of the offseason, the Brewers made some major changes to their payroll. They traded away some of their top contracts and overall cut payroll. As the 2024 season closes in, the Brewers will have a much lower payroll to start the season. That could mean space to add during the season, or it could be a bad omen for this upcoming season.

Unless the Brewers add a player in the next week or two, this will be their lowest payroll in several years. According to Cot’s Contracts through Baseball-Reference, the Brewers are projected for an Opening Day payroll of $100,202,751. That’s just a little higher than the 2021 Opening Day payroll, which came in at $99,316,127. Here’s a look at the payroll over the last 10 seasons:

Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day Payroll by Year

Year Opening Day Payroll
Year Opening Day Payroll
2024 $100,202,751
2023 $118,763,027
2022 $131,930,160
2021 $99,316,127
2020* $39,200,762
2019 $122,530,400
2018 $90,964,571
2017 $63,061,300
2016 $63,908,300
2015 $104,237,000
2014 $103,697,967
Average $99,861,160

Note: The 2020 payroll was significantly lower due to the reduced 60-game season. Average excludes the 2020 season.

Looking at those numbers, the $100 million would be at about the average of the payroll in the last 10 years. While that would appear to be in line with recent years, it doesn’t account for inflation in the numbers. If we account for inflation, the starting payroll in 2024 looks significantly lower.

Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day Payroll by Year with Inflation

Year Opening Day Payroll Adjusted to 2024
Year Opening Day Payroll Adjusted to 2024
2024 $100,202,751 $100,202,751
2023 $118,763,027 $120,955,081
2022 $131,930,160 $139,896,324
2021 $99,316,127 $113,740,917
2020* $39,200,762 $47,003,472
2019 $122,530,400 $148,731,969
2018 $90,964,571 $112,416,904
2017 $63,061,300 $79,836,655
2016 $63,908,300 $82,632,619
2015 $104,237,000 $136,477,346
2014 $103,697,967 $135,932,749
Average $99,861,160 $117,082,332

After adjusting for inflation, the Brewers Opening Day payroll will be the lowest since 2017 (excluding 2020), which was considered to be a rebuilding year. That’s not the most reassuring figure, but it’s also worth noting that the Brewers have been successful without a major payroll. In each of their recent playoff years, their payroll has been in the bottom half of the league. In several seasons, it’s been in the bottom third. The only year since 2000 where the Brewers had an Opening Day payroll in the top half of the league was in 2012. That year, their payroll at the start of the year was 13th overall.

Let’s take a look at the position-by-position breakdown of the payroll in 2024.

Milwaukee Brewers Projected Opening Day Payroll by Position

Infield/Catcher Salary Outfield Salary Starters Salary Relievers Salary
Infield/Catcher Salary Outfield Salary Starters Salary Relievers Salary
Willy Adames $12,250,000 Christian Yelich $24,250,727 Wade Miley $7,000,000 Hoby Milner $2,050,000
Rhys Hoskins $12,000,000 Jackson Chourio $2,250,000 Freddy Peralta $5,735,000 Joel Payamps $1,650,000
Gary Sanchez $3,000,000 Garrett Mitchell $740,000 Colin Rea $3,500,000 Aaron Ashby $1,450,000
Jake Bauers $1,350,000 Sal Frelick $740,000 Jakob Junis $4,000,000 Taylor Clarke $1,250,000
Eric Haase $1,000,000 Joe Ross $1,750,000 Bryse Wilson $1,000,000
William Contreras $740,000 DL Hall $740,000 Trevor Megill $740,000
Brice Turang $740,000 Abner Uribe $740,000
Joey Ortiz $740,000
Andruw Monasterio $740,000

This table does not include salaries for Devin Williams ($7,000,000) and Brandon Woodruff ($2,500,000), who will both begin the season on the injured list. The minimum salary for 2024 is $740,000, but exact salaries for pre-arbitration players may vary slightly. In addition, you can move around players making minimum salaries for others.

It’s definitely a leaner roster than recent years. Only three players will make over $10 million, and only six players will exceed the $5 million mark. While that does match the 2023 season, the bigger change is in the lower end. Last season, the Brewers had 13 players making $3 million or more on the roster during the season. This season, they will start with just nine.

Payroll isn’t everything in baseball, and the Brewers have proven that in recent years. They rarely field a payroll in the top half of the league and are still regularly competitive. However, this year will be one of their leanest in several years. They can still compete, but the margin for error may be smaller than usual. However, a lean payroll also means they have room to make in-season moves if the season is a successful one.

