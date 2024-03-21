Milwaukee Brewers 2024 preview by position: Relief Pitcher

Looking back at our relief pitcher preview from 2023, the biggest difference is the loss of closer Devin Williams, who is expected to miss the first half of the season after suffering two stress fractures in his back. Hoby Milner remains the team’s top lefty option out of the bullpen, while Abner Uribe and Joel Payamps both made names for themselves with strong seasons in 2023. Beyond those guys, there are plenty of question marks for this season.

It should be noted that none of the options listed below are projected more than three saves, although that almost certainly won’t be the case.

Let’s take a look at Milwaukee’s relief pitching depth entering 2024.

Abner Uribe

Uribe had a strong rookie campaign with the Brewers after getting a midseason call-up in 2023. Across 30 2⁄ 3 innings in 32 appearances, Uribe allowed just eight runs (six earned) for an ERA of 1.76 (247 ERA+), a 2.77 FIP, and 39 strikeouts. With the absence of Williams looming, Uribe could be the leading candidate for the closer role at just 23 years old.

In eight spring appearances, he has a 7.36 ERA, allowing six earned runs in just 7 1⁄ 3 innings while striking out seven. He’s projected to toss 40 innings this season, with a 3.60 ERA and 44 strikeouts out of the bullpen.

Joel Payamps

Payamps, 30 in early April, came over to the Brewers from the A’s in the William Contreras trade last offseason, and immediately found a role toward the back of the bullpen. He had the best year of his career thus far, tossing 70 2⁄ 3 innings across 69 appearances with a 2.55 ERA (169 ERA+) and a 3.48 FIP while striking out 77 batters. Primarily a slider, sinker, and four-seam fastball thrower, Payamps is great at inducing groundballs, ranking in the 76th percentile in 2023.

Like so many of Milwaukee’s pitchers, Payamps has struggled this spring, allowing seven runs (six earned) in 5 1⁄ 3 innings for a 10.13 ERA while striking out four. He’s projected to toss 66 innings with a 3.55 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 2024.

Hoby Milner

Milner, the leading lefty arm for Milwaukee, is entering his age 33 season. After a middling 2022, Milner turned in the best season of his career last year, allowing just 16 runs (13 earned) across 64 1⁄ 3 innings in 73 appearances for a 1.82 ERA (238 ERA+) and 3.13 FIP with 59 strikeouts. If Pat Murphy opts to focus on matchups when it comes to the closer role, Milner is the primary — and arguably only — lefty option in that scenario.

He’s allowed five runs (four earned) in seven innings this spring for a 5.14 ERA, striking out six batters. He’s projected to finish 2024 closer to his 2023 numbers, with a 3.57 ERA and 61 strikeouts across 63 innings.

Elvis Peguero

Peguero, 27, joined Milwaukee last offseason in the Hunter Renfroe trade, turning in a solid season with 61 1⁄ 3 innings across 59 appearances. While he finished 2023 with a 3.38 ERA (128 ERA+), a 3.81 FIP, and 54 strikeouts, he was much better in the first half, with a 3.09 ERA across 33 pre-All Star break appearances.

He’s had the best spring of the names on this list, allowing three runs and striking out eight batters across eight innings. He’s projected to finish 2024 with a 4.26 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 innings this season.

Trevor Megill

Megill, 30, joined the Brewers from the Twins after being designated for assignment last April. He immediately made an impact in May, ultimately totaling 31 appearances and 34 2⁄ 3 innings, pitching to a 3.63 ERA (148 ERA+), a 2.13 FIP, and 52 strikeouts. A flamethrower that garners tons of strikeouts, Megill did allow 35 hits last season, and his career WHIP is at 1.529.

He’s had a mediocre spring, allowing three runs with five strikeouts in six innings. According to Baseball Reference, Megill can expect more of the same during the regular season, with a 4.50 ERA and 53 strikeouts across 48 innings.

Other Candidates

Beyond the five main guys listed above, there are plenty of other options for Pat Murphy out of the bullpen. Joe Ross, DL Hall, Aaron Ashby, Jakob Junis, Bryse Wilson, and Janson Junk are all candidates for both the rotation and the bullpen, as mentioned in our starting pitcher preview. Beyond that, J.B. Bukauskas, Thyago Vieira, Taylor Clarke, and Bryan Hudson are both possibilities in relief.

Bukauskas, 27, is a former first-round pick who hasn’t found his footing in the majors yet, but he did have a successful 2023 in limited opportunities with the Brewers, allowing no runs across six innings of work with six strikeouts. He’s projected to pitch a career-high 28 innings this season, with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts.

Vieira, 31, made two appearances for Milwaukee last season after a four-year gap between his latest MLB appearance in 2019 with the White Sox. He allowed one unearned run with two strikeouts for the Brewers. He’s also projected a career-high 26 innings with a 4.50 ERA and 25 strikeouts this season.

Clarke, 30 until May, was acquired from the Royals for a pair of minor leaguers in December. A former third-round pick, Clarke hasn’t quite found his stride yet, with a 5.03 career ERA across 183 MLB appearances (22 starts) across five seasons with Arizona and Kansas City. He’s projected to have a 4.95 ERA with three saves and 60 strikeouts in 60 innings this season.