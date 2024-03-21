Spring Training Game Thread #28: Milwaukee Brewers (12-13) vs. San Francisco Giants (11-10)

Night games at American Family Fields of Phoenix are rare. The last time that the Brewers had a night game there was back on March 9, 2020, just before the pandemic took over everything. Tonight, they’ll have a home spring training game there for the first time in four years as they face the Giants.

Wade Miley was originally scheduled to start today, but he will pitch a bullpen session instead after he experienced some groin tightness. Miley is expected to open the season on the IL so this isn’t much of a change. Instead, Robert Gasser will get the start. It will be his fifth appearance and third start of the spring. So far this spring, he’s pitched 10 innings and allowed three runs and nine hits. He’s added on 11 strikeouts as well. Also scheduled to pitch today are Bryan Hudson, Joel Payamps, and Elvis Peguero.

As the build-up to Opening Day continues, Christian Yelich gets the day out of the lineup as Rhys Hoskins will get the start at DH. Jake Bauers will take first today and Joey Wiemer will be in left field. Most of the other regulars are in the lineup this evening.

Here are the lineups for tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. CDT. It will just be a webcast for tonight’s game.