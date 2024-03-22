Brewers rally falls short against Giants, lose 7-6

Box Score

The Brewers fell behind early against the Giants on Thursday night. They were down 7-0 after five innings, but put together a strong rally in the last four innings. However, it wasn’t enough, and they lost to the Giants 7-6.

Robert Gasser got the start in place of Wade Miley, who was scratched from his start after experiencing groin tightness. After two scoreless innings to start the night, Gasser got in trouble over his last 1 1⁄ 3 innings. He allowed six runs on seven hits and four walks. The other run was allowed by Bryan Hudson, who walked three in the fifth. The Brewers were down 7-0 after five innings.

Meanwhile, the Brewers offense struggled early. They didn’t record their first hit until the sixth inning. That’s when the offense finally showed some life. Garrett Mitchell led off the inning with a single, then Rhys Hoskins drew a walk with one out. Adames grounded out for the second out, but drove in the first run for the Brewers. Back-to-back walks by Sal Frelick and Jackson Chourio loaded the bases, and a wild pitch scored Adames. Jake Bauers brought in two more, and the Brewers were down 7-4 after the sixth.

The Brewers bullpen kept the Giants in check to help the Brewers rally. Aaron Rund pitched 2⁄ 3 of an inning scoreless. Joel Payamps had a scoreless sixth where he struck out three. Elvis Peguero pitched a scoreless seventh, and Blake Holub added on a scoreless eighth and ninth with two strikeouts.

In the ninth, the Brewers got a walk from Brice Turang and single from Blake Perkins to put two runners on base. With two outs, Zavier Warren doubled to drive them both in and close the gap to 7-6. Joey Ortiz came up to the plate as the winning run, but grounded out to end the game.

Overall, the Brewers offense managed just five hits in the game, scattered across the lineup. They also struck out fifteen times, but did draw eight walks as well. Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang each had two-walk days. Jake Bauers and Zavier Warren had the big hits with two RBI each.

Friday will be a split squad day for the Brewers, their last of the spring. Jakob Junis will start for the home squad against the Royals. Meanwhile, Freddy Peralta will start on the road against the Mariners. Both games are set to start at 3:10 pm, and the home game will be on the Brewers Radio Network.