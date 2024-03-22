Spring Training Game Thread #29/#30: Milwaukee Brewers (12-14) vs. Kansas City Royals (13-12) / @ Seattle Mariners (12-13)

After losing a close game to the Giants and winning their previous five games in a row, Milwaukee splits their squad as they take on two different teams this afternoon. Bryse Wilson is expected to start on the mound for the Brewers against the Royals, while Cole Ragans will be on the bump for Kansas City. Milwaukee also has J.B. Bukauskas, Trevor Megill, Joel Payamps, and Elvis Peguero lined up to pitch behind Wilson.

Freddy Peralta is expected to start against the Mariners while Luis Castillo will attempt to slow down the Brewers offense for Seattle. Many of Milwaukee’s regular players will start in the Kansas City game, but William Contreras, Joey Wiemer, and Gary Sanchez will all start in the Seattle game. Hoby Milner, Abner Uribe, and Thyago Vieira are also scheduled to pitch for the Brewers against Seattle.

Both games start at 3:10 p.m. and the game against the Royals will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

