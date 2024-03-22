Brewers option Joey Wiemer, Aaron Ashby to Triple-A Nashville

The Milwaukee Brewers have optioned outfielder Joey Wiemer and pitcher Aaron Ashby to Triple-A Nashville. They’ve also reassigned infielder Christian Arroyo to minor league camp; Arroyo has an opt-out clause and can become a free agent.

Who's left:

Pitchers: Bukauskas, Clarke, Hall, Hudson, Junis, Megill, Miley, Milner, Payamps, Peguero, Peralta, Rea, Ross, Uribe, Vieira, Williams, Wilson

C: Contreras, Haase, Sanchez

IF: Adames, Bauers, Hoskins, Mona., Ortiz, Turang

OF:Yelich, Frelick, Mitchell, Chourio, Perkins https://t.co/sE9r2gE1M3 — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) March 22, 2024

The top four in the outfield have looked to be pretty secure for most of the spring, with Christian Yelich, Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick, and Jackson Chourio (who the team officially announced would make the team today). But whether the team would carry five outfielders, and who that fifth outfielder would be, has been a question for several weeks. By optioning Joey Wiemer, that suggests that either defensive ace Blake Perkins will be the fifth outfielder, or the team will opt for more offensive options by carrying both Eric Haase and Jake Bauers. Two of those three players will make the squad, given that Milwaukee currently has 14 offensive players left, as reported by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

THE FUTURE IS NOW @Bryanchourio11 has made the Opening Day roster ‼️ pic.twitter.com/BBm871cS98 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 22, 2024

Wiemer has had a disappointing spring, coming off a season in which he played excellent defense but struggled mightily at the plate. At just 25 years old, Wiemer still has a chance to be a good major league player, and some additional seasoning as an everyday player in the minor leagues may be good for him. He will surely be back up with the Brewers should one of their regular outfielders get injured.

Ashby’s readiness has been a question all spring. He pitched only seven innings in 2023 while battling a shoulder injury, and he has struggled this spring, with only three innings pitched in which he allowed six runs (five earned) and walked four. According to the team, he is healthy, but still needs to gain velocity on his fastball. If all goes according to plan, I’d expect Ashby to be back in the major leagues as soon as he is ready.

The Brewers still have 17 pitchers in major league camp. Spots seem certain for DL Hall, Jakob Junis, Trevor Megill, Wade Miley, Hoby Milner, Joel Payamps, Elvis Peguero, Freddy Peralta, Colin Rea, Abner Uribe, and Bryse Wilson, assuming health statuses remain the same. That leaves two openings for J.B. Bukauskas, Taylor Clarke, Bryan Hudson, Joe Ross, and Thyago Vieira.