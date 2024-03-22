Brewers end split squad day with win and tie

@ Mariners box score / vs. Royals box score

Milwaukee entered a split-squad day, facing two separate teams after a successful week or so winning five of their last six. With No. 1 prospect Jackson Chourio set to start the season on the big league roster, Milwaykee is looking to finalize those last few roster spots with guys being sent down or brought up. Bryse Wilson was on the mound for the Brewers against the Kansas City Royals, facing Cole Ragans.

Bobby Witt Jr. got the Royals on the board early with a two-run home run that scored Maikel Garcia. An early two-run lead wasn’t large enough, as Milwaukee would answer back in the bottom of the third with three runs of their own. Eric Haase hit an RBI double that scored Sal Frelick and advanced Chourio to third, which was followed by a Blake Perkins two-RBI single that scored both Chourio and Haase.

The Brewers would keep piling on, as Garrett Mitchell hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth, bringing home Perkins, Brice Turang, and Chourio, ballooning the lead to 7-2. The Royals weren’t done yet though, as former Brewer Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer in the top of the sixth to cut the lead to only three runs.

Brock Wilken would get those runs back in the bottom of the seventh, blasting a two-run shot to center field and giving Milwaukee a 9-4 advantage. Kansas City would add another run to their total in the top of the eighth off a fielder’s choice to the third baseman. Zavier Warren would add more for the Brewers in the bottom of the eighth, doubling to right field and scoring both Eric Haase and Blake Perkins.

Freddy Peralta was on the hill for the Crew in their other game against the Seattle Mariners, where Luis Castillo was the opposing pitcher. Taylor Trammell would get the scoring started as he homered in the bottom of the second bringing home former Brewer Luis Urias. Jake Bauers would get the Brewers offense going in the top of the fourth, as he doubled to left field scoring Monasterio. Joey Wiemer then singled to right bringing home Bauers, and evening the score at 2-2.

Jorge Polanco hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to break the tie and give the lead to the Mariners. Vinny Capra answered back for the Brewers in the top of the seventh, hitting a solo home run to even the score again. Milwaukee would add another run in the top of the ninth, breaking the tie on a throwing error by a Seattle infielder that allowed Oliver Dunn to score. Cole Young would tie the game for the Mariners with his own solo home run in the bottom of the ninth, and Milwaukee would end the split-squad day with a win and a tie.

The Brewers' next game will be against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 3:05 p.m. as they enter the final few games of their spring season schedule, which ends on Tuesday against the Rockies.