Spring Training Game Thread #31: Milwaukee Brewers (13-14) @ Chicago Cubs (16-12)

The Milwaukee Brewers travel to Mesa today to take on the Chicago Cubs as the Cactus League schedule winds down.

Wade Miley will get the start for the Brewers today, his first action in spring training. He was scheduled to start two days ago, but was scratched with minor groin tightness and threw a bullpen session instead. Miley, who will start the season on the injured list after his spring was delayed because of a shoulder injury, stated that the groin tightness was not any real concern, it was simply easier to do a bullpen instead. Starting for the Cubs is their No. 11 prospect, Ben Brown.

While there are still questions about who opens the major league season on the Brewers’ pitching staff, the roster is nearly set on the position player side, with two remaining spots for Blake Perkins, Jake Bauers, and Eric Haase. There’s also a possibility that all three could make it if Gary Sánchez, who started the spring a bit late and who hasn’t looked comfortable behind the plate, starts the season on the IL. Sánchez, Bauers, Haase, and Perkins will bat 2-5 in the Brewers’ lineup today.

A couple of other pre-game tidbits: Taylor Clarke had an MRI on his knee. The extent of the injury is unknown, but he probably will not be on the roster on Thursday. Curt Hogg also relays that Pat Murphy says that “almost 50%” of the team will be on an opening day roster for the first time. Obvious players who this applies to include Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, DL Hall, Joey Ortiz, and Abner Uribe, but there are some sneakier ones in there, too: Andruw Monasterio, for instance, has never made an opening day roster, nor have Trevor Megill, J.B. Bukauskas, Bryan Hudson, or Elvis Peguero. So, Murphy can make that statement without necessarily telegraphing any surprises.