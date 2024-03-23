Joe Ross, Jackson Chourio shine as Brewers pick up win against Cubs

Box Score

After a slow start, the Milwaukee Brewers put together a nice afternoon against the Chicago Cubs today in Mesa. Wade Miley made his first appearance of the Cactus League season, and pitched two very Wade-Miley-y innings: his fastball sat about at about 89 mph, he struck out a couple, and he induced weak contact.

The Brewers didn’t have a hit out of the infield until the fourth inning, when Jake Bauers smoked one off the wall. But he hit it too hard: he was thrown out at second base trying to stretch it into a double. In the bottom of the inning, Jackson Chourio made an excellent catch against the wall in right field:

Joe Ross relieved Miley in the third, and while he gave up some loud contact, he was effective. In the fifth inning, he walked Miguel Amaya with two outs and then gave up an RBI double to Nico Hoerner, which scored the game’s first run. But that was the only blemish on Ross’s afternoon: in all he pitched five innings, walked one, and struck out eight. It was an encouraging outing for Ross, who the team would no doubt like to give one if its final roster spots, given his lack of options. My suspicion is that today’s good day likely won him a spot, if it wasn’t assured already.

Milwaukee didn’t manage a run until the sixth inning, when Gary Sánchez hit a long solo home run to dead center field. The seventh inning was more eventful. An Eric Haase leadoff walk was followed by a Blake Perkins single and a stolen base by pinch runner Chris Roller, which put runners on second and third with no outs. But Joey Wiemer hit a little tapper in front of the plate, and Haase was thrown out trying to score on a Joey Ortiz grounder, and it looked like the rally might fizzle. The Brewers had other ideas. With two outs, they got four straight hits from Oliver Dunn, Andruw Monasterio, Chourio, and Sánchez—most of them without hard contact—and five runs scored.

Chourio had three hits today, and while the first two were cheapies, the third was not: a ninth-inning drive off the top of the wall in the deepest part of the ballpark that bounced around and enabled Chourio to get a triple. (I wonder if he might have gone for an inside-the-park home run it were not the last week of spring training.) Chourio then flashed his speed when he scored on a hard ground ball in the infield by Mike Boeve, just sneaking under the tag at home.

Tobias Myers, who relieved Joe Ross, got knocked around a little bit in the eighth and ninth innings, as the Cubs scored three late runs, but the Brewers won by a final score of 7-4.

For those keeping track of the race for the last two position player spots on the roster, Jake Bauers was 1-for-4 with two strikeouts (but it was one heck of a single), Eric Haase was 1-for-3 with a walk, and Blake Perkins was 1-for-3.

Milwaukee has three games remaining on their Cactus League schedule. Tomorrow, they play at Maryvale against the reigning National League champs, the Arizona Diamondbacks. That game will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin at 3 p.m. CST.