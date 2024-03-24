 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spring Training Game Thread #32: Milwaukee Brewers (14-14) vs Arizona Diamondbacks (13-14)

Milwaukee looks to keep winning against Arizona.

By Herschel_Winkelman
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at Milwaukee Brewers Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee looks to earn a victory over the Diamondbacks after beating their former manager and archrival Chicago Cubs in their previous game. New acquisition D.L. Hall starts for the Brewers today while Merrill Kelly is on the hill for the D-Backs.

Sal Frelick gets the start in the outfield today and leads off the batting order. Christian Yelich is slotted to get some at-bats at the DH spot. Willy Adames bats cleanup and Gary Sanchez starts behind the plate.

The first pitch is at 3:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...