Spring Training Game Thread #32: Milwaukee Brewers (14-14) vs Arizona Diamondbacks (13-14)

Milwaukee looks to earn a victory over the Diamondbacks after beating their former manager and archrival Chicago Cubs in their previous game. New acquisition D.L. Hall starts for the Brewers today while Merrill Kelly is on the hill for the D-Backs.

Sal Frelick gets the start in the outfield today and leads off the batting order. Christian Yelich is slotted to get some at-bats at the DH spot. Willy Adames bats cleanup and Gary Sanchez starts behind the plate.

Today's #Dbacks lineup at the Brewers:



McCarthy | LF

Alexander | 2B

Peterson | 3B

Rivera | 1B

Barnhart | C

Torin | SS

Almora | CF

Feltner | DH

Josepha | RF

---

Kelly | P pic.twitter.com/5ehRtTjw9l — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 24, 2024

The first pitch is at 3:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin.