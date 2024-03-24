Brewers offense explodes against Arizona, 14-4

Box Score

The Brewers have looked a lot better as of late, and after beating Chicago in their previous game, Milwaukee looked to add another win to the column against Arizona. New acquisition DL Hall started the game for Milwaukee, while Merrill Kelly was on the hill for the D-backs.

Arizona got the scoring underway in the second with an RBI single from Cristofer Torin that scored Tucker Barnhart who led off the inning with a double. Albert Almora Jr. then hit an RBI double that brought home Torin, giving the Diamondbacks an early 2-0 lead.

The Brewers would answer back in the bottom of the second when Brice Turang hit an RBI single to left field bringing home Adames. Milwaukee would add to the tally in the bottom of the third, as Christian Yelich hit a fielder’s choice that scored Sal Frelick, who had stolen third after a leadoff double. Adames then hit a two-run blast, giving Milwaukee a 4-2 advantage.

Willy Adames looks VERY ready for Opening Day

The Crew exploded at the plate in the bottom of the fifth, as Frelick and Rhys Hoskins led off the inning with back-to-back homers. Yelich then hit a double, and Willy Adames decided to add another homer to the tally, blasting one to center field, his second of the day.

Messed around and turned the 5th inning into a HR derby

Luis Lara cranked another homer for the Brewers in the bottom of the sixth, sparking another explosive offensive inning. Later in the inning, Adames hit his third two-run home run of the game, showing a truly impressive display of power against the Arizona pitching staff. Blake Perkins also hit an RBI double that pushed the Brewers lead even bigger. Brice Turang delivered the nail in the coffin with an RBI single that plated Blake Perkins and gave the Brewers a 14-3 lead.

He's 19-years old but has grown man strength



That's Luis Lara for you

You might want to stop pitching to



His THIRD HR of the day!

Milwaukee allowed one more run in the bottom of the eighth, but their commanding lead was too much for Arizona to overcome as they defeated the Diamondbacks.

Adames led the offense by going 3-for-3 with three homers, a walk, six RBIs, and four runs scored. Yelich and Frelick added two hits apiece while Turang had a three-hit day. The Brewers exploded for 17 total hits, including six home runs.

On the mound, Hall spanned five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks with four strikeouts. Bryan Hudson, who is in contention for one of the final roster spots, pitched two scoreless innings in relief, striking out two.

The Brewers return to action on Monday against the Rockies in the penultimate game of spring. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m.