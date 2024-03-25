Milwaukee Brewers 2024 regular season award predictions

Our contributors at Brew Crew Ball are excited to get the 2024 season underway after an offseason that resulted in a new-look team, including the loss of Corbin Burnes and the addition of Rhys Hoskins, among other moves. Here are our team award predictions for the Brewers in 2024.

Team MVP

Paul Dietrich: Freddy Peralta

I don’t necessarily believe that Peralta is going to be the Brewers’ best player this season, but I do think he is their most important one. If the team is going to continue their success in the NL Central, they’re going to need Peralta, because the rest of that starting rotation does not exactly fill you with confidence. If he can increase his innings a little and get his hard-hit percentage and home run rate back to the levels of 2021-22, I think he will be a legitimate Cy Young candidate, especially if the Brewers manage to win the division again.

Harrison Freuck: Freddy Peralta

With the latest report coming out on Sunday that Brandon Woodruff will in fact miss the entire 2024 season, I think Peralta is more important than ever. The rotation beyond him is a huge question mark for this team, and he’ll be relied upon in a major way, both in terms of run prevention and eating innings. He’s coming off a solid second half and he’ll need to keep that going as these young Brewers try to find their stride and go through some growing pains under Pat Murphy.

Matt Gerrity: Christian Yelich

Yelich might not repeat that 2019 campaign, but he should have another incredible season. His hot stretch last year showed he is still capable of putting up MVP numbers. If he carries over his .278 batting average while pushing for a 20-20 mark, his role in the offense will be invaluable.

Jason Paczkowski: William Contreras

When it comes to the Brewers, it’s hard to argue with what most other people are projecting this spring. William Contreras will be the Brewers’ most valuable player, putting together big numbers while providing a strong presence behind the plate.

Herschey Winkelman: William Contreras

Contreras could be in for a huge year for the Crew, being one of the best offensive pieces on the roster, as well as a defensive stalwart behind the plate. After an impressive first year, the young catcher will look to improve upon last season, and that could result in big numbers for him.

Most Improved Player

Paul Dietrich: Sal Frelick

It feels like cheating to give “most improved” to a guy who has played fewer than 60 games in the majors, but I think Frelick is going to be a really good player this season. While he only hit .246 last year, it really felt like you could see what he’ll become as a hitter (in contrast to Brice Turang and Joey Wiemer, who just looked uncomfortable). He’s got good command of the strike zone and it just feels like he’s going to put the bat solidly on the baseball. (Deep analysis there, I know.) I think he’ll eventually have really good doubles power, and I’d like to see some of that this year. The infield defense might be an adventure, and I’m a little concerned that thrusting a new position on him at this point might be distracting, but I’m more excited about the long-term prospects of Frelick than the other players who have debuted in the past two seasons.

Harrison Freuck: Sal Frelick

As everybody has talked about all spring, the emergence of Sal Frelick as a real infield option is a welcome development for Brewers fans who like to see the team’s young “stars” (I use that term very loosely in this case). That’s especially true with Garrett Mitchell and Jackson Chourio set to compete for playing time in the outfield and with Christian Yelich likely to start 80% or more of games in left field, as he’s done for most of his career with Milwaukee. Frelick has also looked strong offensively all spring (.288/.383/.519 with two homers, five RBIs, four steals, and nine runs scored in 16 games), making him a solid candidate for a step forward in 2024 on both sides of the ball.

Matt Gerrity: Brice Turang

Turang didn’t make much hard contact last season, but he otherwise showcased several offensive tools that make me believe he’ll flourish in his second year. He made some good swing decisions and avoided whiffs. As he adjusts to how major league pitchers are approaching him, we should see more of the offensive production he displayed in Triple-A come to fruition.

Jason Paczkowski: Garrett Mitchell

I predict we will finally get to see a full season out of Garrett Mitchell. He’s looking good in his return from his shoulder injury and will show what he can do with a full season of work in the majors, something that gives him a leg up over other players looking to take that next step.

Herschey Winkelman: Willy Adames

Although Adames led the team in home runs last year, his average was worryingly low. Hopefully after a few solid weeks to end the spring slate, including a three-homer day on Sunday, Adames is able to see the ball better this year and reach base at a more consistent clip.

Newcomer of the Year

Paul Dietrich: Rhys Hoskins

The fun thing to do here is to pick Jackson Chourio, and if he gets the playing time that I think he will, I anticipate that he’ll put up some real counting numbers, even if the rate stats might be a little ugly in his age-20 season. Hoskins, on the other hand, is just a good hitter, one who will be motivated by next year’s player option to perform well and get one big free agent contract before he reaches his mid-30s. He has hit at least 27 homers in every season in which he’s played 100 games (and hit 18 in 50 games in his rookie year), and he led the NL in walks in 2019. There may be some rust, but we may look back at the end of the season and see that Hoskins was the team’s best hitter.

Harrison Freuck: Jackson Chourio

While there will likely be some growing pains for Chourio, who has played only six games above the Double-A level, I think he’ll be a major part of this team. With the monkey off his back after making the opening day roster and securing a long-term contract, he can play looser and hopefully prove himself at the major league level as he enters his age-20 season in Milwaukee. He’ll have an opportunity to compete for the NL Rookie of the Year Award, assuming he’s able to get enough reps and make enough adjustments as needed in 2024.

Matt Gerrity: DL Hall

The Brewers need Hall to be an impact in the rotation immediately, but he has a great foundation to do just that. He has an impressive pitch mix, with all three of his fastball, slider, and changeup capable of being excellent options as he develops. There are plenty of hitters worth mentioning, but Hall can stand out for a rotation that will look much different than last year.

Jason Paczkowski: Jackson Chourio

Even though the Brewers have several players that could make a case as a good newcomer, Jackson Chourio is getting a big head start over them. Any kind of solid season and it would be hard to beat Chourio as the newcomer of the year.

Herschey Winkelman: Rhys Hoskins

The addition of Rhys Hoskins at first base was the most instrumental move of the offseason. Milwaukee has struggled with finding a first baseman, and Hoskins will be the perfect fit. The power hitting first baseman should be a shoo-in for 30-plus home runs playing at American Family Field.