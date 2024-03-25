Brewers Opening Day roster nearly finalized

A flurry of news surrounding the last spots on the Brewers’ Opening Day roster has come out in the last day or so, giving us a nearly-finalized team with two games left in spring training. Yesterday, Pat Murphy told reporters that “it was looking like” Thyago Vieira will make the team, and this morning we got news that lefty reliever Bryan Hudson would make the bullpen as well. Also this morning, Joey Ortiz, DL Hall, and Andruw Monasterio were all informed they’d make the squad (no surprises there), as well as Blake Perkins (a little more of a question).

Assuming that Jake Bauers and his major-league deal are also in the fold, the roster is finalized, with one little twist: Curt Hogg reported this morning that Garrett Mitchell got an X-ray on his hand this morning after getting jammed on a pitch yesterday and swelling hadn’t gone down. But Hogg followed that up with a report that Mitchell and his unwrapped hand were warming up with the rest of the team. If Mitchell is healthy, he will start the season with the team, but if he needs a short IL stint to start the season, then Eric Haase would likely take his place.

Saw Mitchell walking back to the clubhouse in good spirits. He hadn’t gotten the X-ray yet and was headed in to get looked at but said he feels fine. He played catch with no issues today. https://t.co/8uUlnopFYV pic.twitter.com/BTIQshLDNm — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) March 25, 2024

Assuming Mitchell’s health, the opening day roster is as follows:

C: William Contreras, Gary Sánchez

1B: Rhys Hoskins, Jake Bauers

2B: Brice Turang, Joey Ortiz

3B: Sal Frelick, Andruw Monasterio

SS: Willy Adames

OF: Christian Yelich, Garrett Mitchell, Jackson Chourio, Blake Perkins

Pitchers: Freddy Peralta, DL Hall, Colin Rea, Joe Ross, Jakob Junis, Abner Uribe, Elvis Peguero, Joel Payamps, Hoby Milner, Bryse Wilson, Trevor Megill, Bryan Hudson, Thyago Vieira

IL: Devin Williams, Wade Miley, Taylor Clarke, Brandon Woodruff (who will not pitch this year)

These last roster decisions leave Eric Haase, probably the Brewers’ best hitter in spring training, in the cold. Haase is a non-roster invitee, and assuming he does not make the team, he can become a free agent. J.B. Bukauskas is the most notable pitcher that didn’t make the major league team, but he has options remaining and I’m certain there will be a role for him at some point this season. Miley is not expected to be on the injured list for long, so another decision will need to be made early in the season on the pitching staff. Aaron Ashby’s status also remains uncertain, as he could start the season with an IL stint or in the minor leagues, which is where he was sent over the weekend.