Spring Training Game Thread #33: Milwaukee Brewers (15-14) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-11)

The Milwaukee Brewers are nearly done with their spring training schedule, as they take on the Colorado Rockies this afternoon at 3:10 p.m. The Rockies have the best record in the Cactus League (not including the Dodgers, who had an abbreviated schedule), surely an indicator of their coming success in the NL West.

On the hill for Milwaukee will be Colin Rea, who is slated to be followed by Joel Payamps, Elvis Peguero, and Thyago Vieira. Starting for Colorado this afternoon is former Cardinal Dakota Hudson.

The Brewers are fielding a strong lineup today, though that lineup does not include Garrett Mitchell, whose status is a little bit up in the air. After getting jammed on a pitch yesterday, Mitchell’s hand swelled and hadn’t improved this morning; he was slated to get an X-ray, though he played catch this morning and didn’t appear to be having too much trouble with it. Hopefully Mitchell will be fine—he has had tough injury luck thus far in his young career.

Today’s game will be broadcast on the Brewers Radio Network.