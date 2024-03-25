Brewers' bats keep it rolling against Rockies

Box Score

A day after putting up 14 runs on the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Brewers offense continued to look ready for the regular season as they defeated the Colorado Rockies 10-1. But the win was overshadowed by news from manager Pat Murphy, who told reporters after the game that Garrett Mitchell fractured his left hand yesterday and will open the season on the injured list.

As for the game, Milwaukee spread out their offense, scoring in six of eight innings this afternoon. They got things going early, as in the second inning Rhys Hoskins hit his fourth home run of the spring, and then Willy Adames, who had reached on an error, scored on a Jackson Chourio single. The Brewers added single runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings: Joey Ortiz, fresh off news of making his first Opening Day roster, homered in the fourth; William Contreras homered in the fifth; and Ortiz added an RBI single in the sixth.

Joey Ortiz -- MLB's No. 63 prospect -- leaves the yard with his second homer this spring for the @Brewers. pic.twitter.com/bhNFzSGzIA — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 25, 2024

Gonna see a whole lot of this from @Wcontreras42 this season pic.twitter.com/hAMoaj7yhU — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 25, 2024

The fireworks came in the bottom of the seventh inning. After a Blake Perkins leadoff walk, Contreras and Brice Turang quickly made outs, but the Brewers were in the mood for a rally. Jake Bauers singled to score Perkins, Adames followed that with a single, and then Eric Haase—who will seemingly make the roster in light of Mitchell’s injury—hit his fifth Cactus League home run to score Bauers and Adames. Milwaukee tacked on their final run in the eighth, when Perkins singled in today’s starting centerfielder, Carlos D. Rodriguez. Hoskins, Adames, Gary Sánchez, Ortiz, and Rodriguez all finished with two hits apiece.

On the other side of the ball, the Brewers got scoreless outings from everyone who is projected to be on the Opening Day roster. Colin Rea finished up a solid spring with 5 2/3 innings in which he allowed two hits, no runs, two walks, and struck out five. Joel Payamps finished the sixth inning but did not come back out for the seventh. Elvis Pegeuro and Enoli Paredes followed with scoreless innings, and minor leaguer Shane Smith allowed a run on two hits in the ninth to make the final score 10-1.

Unfortunately, the news of Mitchell’s hand injury will overshadow the excellent work done by the offense today. As for everyone else, wrap them in bubble wrap and send them to New York. The Brewers finish up their Cactus League schedule tomorrow at 2:10 p.m. in a rematch with the Rockies.