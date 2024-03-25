Garrett Mitchell fractures hand, will open season on injured list

This morning, Curt Hogg shared that Garrett Mitchell was slated to get an X-ray due to swelling in his hand that hadn’t gone down since getting jammed during yesterday’s game. Unfortunately, Pat Murphy shared the results of that X-ray with reporters after the game: Mitchell has a fracture in his left hand.

It’s a blow to Mitchell, who has had horrible injury luck over the last two-plus years and who was in line to be the Brewers’ starting center fielder on opening day. How long Mitchell is out remains to be seen, and depends heavily on the type of fracture. For reference, Charlie Blackmon fractured his hand last season and missed just over two months, but Thairo Estrada fractured his hand and missed just over a month, while Manny Machado also fractured a bone in his hand and missed only 17 days. There is no way to know until there is more clarity about which bone was broken and what type of fracture Mitchell is dealing with.

A tentative timeline provided by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel puts the injury return at 1-2 months.

In the meantime, Mitchell’s injury puts any debate over Jake Bauers versus Eric Haase for the last roster spot to bed: both will likely make the team. (Haase hit his fifth spring homer today, raising his Cactus League OPS to 1.333.) One wonders if Joey Wiemer may have been a consideration if this injury had happened earlier in the spring, but at this point I do not expect the team to reverse the decision to send Wiemer to Triple-A Nashville to start the season.

All the best to Garrett Mitchell, who will hopefully be back in a Brewers uniform soon.