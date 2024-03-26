NL Central 2024 regular season standings predictions

Coming off a season in which the Brewers won the division by nine games, the NL Central is now up in the air. The Brewers got younger and traded away their ace, while the Reds and Pirates seem ready to break through with their young rosters. The Cubs remain largely the same, and the Cardinals added some starting pitching depth while keeping their core intact after a disappointing season. As a reminder, here were the full 2023 NL Central standings.

Milwaukee Brewers: 92-70

Chicago Cubs: 83-79 (9 GB)

Cincinnati Reds: 82-80 (10 GB)

Pittsburgh Pirates: 76-86 (16 GB)

St. Louis Cardinals: 71-91 (21 GB)

Here are our contributors’ NL Central standings predictions for 2024, as well as the results from a fan poll conducted by SB Nation.

Paul Dietrich:

Milwaukee Brewers: 86-76

Cincinnati Reds: 85-77 (1 GB)

St. Louis Cardinals: 83-79 (3 GB)

Chicago Cubs: 81-81 (5 GB)

Pittsburgh Pirates: 74-88 (12 GB)

The Brewers are not getting much love this preseason from national outlets. I kind of get it: no Brandon Woodruff, no Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader is (still) gone, this poverty-stricken team can’t afford to keep anyone. But at the risk of sounding like a homer, I think this is overlooking something: Burnes was “good, not great” last season, Woodruff (while excellent) only pitched 67 innings, Hader was already gone, and the Brewers won the division by nine games. Plus, a whole bunch of their important players were very young, and you’d expect some improvement, at least from some of them.

Who else has done enough to meaningfully improve on last season? I don’t think Chicago fits that bill: they’re basically the same team as last year, and that’s banking on Cody Bellinger and Justin Steele being as good as they were. Maybe Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are more like the 2022 versions of themselves than the 2023 versions, and maybe Masyn Winn and Jordan Walker click, but that pitching staff in St. Louis is ugly, and their big new pickup, Sonny Gray, is already hurt. Cincinnati has more good players than you might realize, but they’re relying on a lot of youth. Pittsburgh isn’t ready yet. I just don’t see which of these teams did enough to make up the nine-game gap from last season, so unless you think Craig Counsell is a warlock, I’m sticking with Milwaukee, despite concerns about their starting rotation.

Harrison Freuck:

Chicago Cubs: 87-75

Cincinnati Reds: 85-77 (2 GB)

Milwaukee Brewers: 84-76 (3 GB)

St. Louis Cardinals: 81-81 (6 GB)

Pittsburgh Pirates: 75-87 (12 GB)

It pains me to pick the Cubs as the division winner here, but I think they did just enough this offseason, in no small part due to the addition of Craig Counsell. I’m not nearly as high on Counsell as most, but the Cubs went 21-24 in one-run games last season, and I think Counsell is enough to reverse that split and get them over .500. The Reds hung around the Brewers and Cubs most of 2023, and I think they’ll do the same in 2024 as their young roster gets one year older.

As for the Brewers, the loss of Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff and the lack of any major replacements will cost them at least a few games this year. The Cardinals won’t be nearly as bad as they were last year, as they were even worse than the Cubs in one-run games — 17-26 to be precise — and they made some additions to their rotation, albeit not enough to get them back to the top of the division. The Pirates, like the Reds, will also hang in there for most of the season, but I think they’ll come up short and struggle down the stretch as they go through some growing pains of their own.

Matt Gerrity:

Milwaukee Brewers: 88-74

Cincinnati Reds: 85-77 (3 GB)

St. Louis Cardinals: 81-81 (7 GB)

Chicago Cubs: 79-83 (9 GB)

Pittsburgh Pirates: 75-87 (13 GB)

This division is going to be compelling and entertaining, even if no team reaches 90 wins. The Reds have a talented young core and a deep group of pitching options, but some uncertainty leaves the door open for the Brewers. I think the Brewers’ young players like Sal Frelick, Brice Turang, and Garrett Mitchell will take a step forward. The rotation might not have enough top-end talent to dominate the division, but there is a chance it’s the best pitching staff in the division. The Brewers finished with 93 wins last season and, despite the absence of Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, a sturdier offense will offset those losses.

I’m just not sold on the Cubs or Pirates, although I am certainly curious to see what Pittsburgh offers this year. As for the Cardinals? They bought a bundle of new starters — and Sonny Gray is still the real deal — but the rest looks fraught for troubles. I’m skeptical that they’ve found a remedy for the rotation, but they have the position players to warrant a wary eye.

Jason Paczkowski:

Milwaukee Brewers: 85-77

Chicago Cubs: 84-78 (1 GB)

St. Louis Cardinals: 83-79 (2 GB)

Cincinnati Reds: 81-81 (4 GB)

Pittsburgh Pirates: 72-90 (13 GB)

Many of the predictions have the NL Central as a close race again, so close that it’s only a few wins difference between the top four teams. You could put the top four in any order and I wouldn’t think it’s a stretch for the division to end up in that order. This is where I like the Brewers a bit more. With a younger team, the ceiling for them is high, though the floor is also much lower. This is a team that can easily outperform predictions again. I do think the Brewers finish with less wins than last season, but I don’t think the Cubs or Cardinals upgraded enough to overtake the Brewers.

Herschey Winkelman:

Cincinnati Reds: 94-68

St. Louis Cardinals: 87-75 (7 GB)

Milwaukee Brewers: 82-80 (12 GB)

Chicago Cubs: 73-89 (21 GB)

Pittsburgh Pirates: 65-97 (29 GB)

After a tumultuous offseason for the Brewers, a drop-off will probably be in the cards, while the Cardinals probably won’t be in the cellar this season after a woeful 2023. Cincinnati is interesting because of Elly De La Cruz and the plethora of other young talent on the roster. Chicago and Pittsburgh don’t have much going for them other than the development of Paul Skenes for the Pirates, so I expect those two teams to battle it out for the fourth spot in the division.

Fans: