What’s new at American Family Field in 2024?

After an eventful offseason, the Brewers rolled out their brand new scoreboards and a team store expansion this past Monday. Those changes are among the many new things at American Family Field this season. Let’s take a look at what fans can look forward to when attending Brewers home games this season.

New Scoreboard

The Brewers unveiled two new scoreboards, including a larger center field scoreboard and a brand-new scoreboard in right field. Both scoreboards feature an improved 8 mm LED display, with the center field display measuring at 12,077 square feet, more than twice the size of the previous scoreboard. The right field display measures at 2,840 square feet.

The team also upgraded digital displays around the stadium, including field level LED boards and signage on top of both dugouts.

Expanded Team Store

The renovated team store adds approximately 1,000 more square feet. Fans will also notice a more efficient checkout space and reconfiguration of the store to allow for easier traffic flow. One major change is the disappearance of the hat wall, which was taken away to prevent traffic jams along the edges of the store.

The team store also has a new line called “Refried Beans,” which offers fans one-of-a-kind items that are made from unused apparel and upcycled into new creations, including sweatshirts, t-shirts, and bags.

Parking

One of the major complaints when attending Brewers games is the parking situation. While everybody loves a good tailgate, getting to and from said tailgates can be one of the most frustrating parts of each visit. The Brewers are hoping to ease that issue in 2024, as the team has partnered with Interstate Parking Company to implement license plate recognition technology.

Here’s a quick rundown of the new system:

Fans can still buy parking in advance or pay day-of. However, fans are strongly encouraged to pre-pay for parking as it will make the process easier and it costs less than day-of parking rates.

Pre-paid parking passes will be delivered digitally via the MLB Ballpark app where fans can activate the parking by simply scanning a unique QR code and typing in their license plate.

Day-of parking passes can be purchased by scanning a unique QR code posted on signs in each lot, typing in their license plate, and then paying via Apple Pay, Google Pay, or credit card. There will still be staff in the lots to assist fans with this process if needed, and fans can also visit a pay station at the ballpark.

Price rates and entrances to the parking lots remain the same. The new parking process also does not impact tailgating.

Regardless of whether you purchase parking in advance or day-of, fans will need to scan the QR code when they arrive. That is the most important step to activate your parking pass.

“We are always considering how to improve the fan experience, and entry into American Family Field’s parking lots is a topic fans often raise,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger in a press release. “The ease of the new parking system will eliminate the need to stop and pay a cashier, which slowed ingress into the parking lots.”

The new parking system is in place for non-baseball events (such as concerts) as well. More details on the new process can be found at brewers.com/parking.

New Food and Beverage Offerings

In partnership with 3rd Street Market Hall in downtown Milwaukee, the Brewers are adding the 3rd Street Market Hall Annex, located on the right field loge level. This addition includes four local vendors: Kompali Tacos, Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ, KAWA (Asian fusion), and Anytime Arepa (Venezuelan).

“We are continually looking for ways to create the best experience for our fans. With the addition of the 3rd Street Market Hall Annex to American Family Field, fans will be able to enjoy local vendors with the atmosphere of the popular Milwaukee food hall location,” Schlesinger said in a team press release.

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard, overlooking left field, also has a variety of new offerings this season, including BBQ ribs and Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy bratwurst. They’ll also be offering exclusive brews throughout the season.

For what it’s worth, American Family Field was named second-best MLB stadium food by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards just last week.

Stadium Navigation

There are five new wayfinding kiosks located throughout the ballpark to help fans through the stadium. The kiosks are touch screen with an interactive map that includes concession stands and the full menu of each. They’ll also assist fans with locating and finding the most efficient route to their seats.