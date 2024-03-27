Brewers finish spring slate with 6-1 loss to Rockies

Box Score

The spring training schedule came to an end for the Brewers on Tuesday afternoon. With a lineup filled with minor league players, they finished up the spring with a 6-1 loss to the Rockies.

Aaron Ashby got the start for the Brewers in a final tune-up before the regular season. It was a rough day for him, as he allowed five runs and 10 hits in 5 1⁄ 3 innings of work. He also struck out four and walked one. The Brewers bullpen was solid from there, covering the remaining 3 2⁄ 3 innings with just one run allowed. Justin Yeager, Sam Carlson, and Bo Bowman had scoreless appearances. Meanwhile, Sam Gardner allowed a run in the eighth.

On offense, Carlos Rodriguez led the way with a 3-for-3 day that included a walk. Six other Brewers added on a hit each, and Brock Wilken had a two-walk day. The lone Brewers run came from a sacrifice fly by Ernesto Martinez in the fifth inning.

The Brewers wrap up their spring schedule with a 16-15 record. They now have the day off before starting the regular season on Thursday in New York against the Mets. Freddy Peralta gets the Opening Day nod against Jose Quintana. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.