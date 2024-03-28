Brewers release Opening Day roster

The Brewers released their Opening Day roster late Thursday morning, and the biggest surprise (although not a surprise based on Pat Murphy’s comments Wednesday) is that Oliver Dunn will join the team while spring star Eric Haase has been designated for assignment.

It was reported yesterday afternoon that Dunn was in New York, and Murphy stated earlier in the week that it was likely Dunn would take the roster spot vacated by Garrett Mitchell, who suffered an injury earlier this week.

Haase, who hit .395/.465/.868 with five homers, 14 RBIs, and 15 hits in 18 spring games, will now head to waivers where he’ll likely be claimed by a team in need of another catcher.

Starting the season on the injured list for Milwaukee are Mitchell (10-day IL), Taylor Clarke (15-day), Wade Miley (15-day), Devin Williams (15-day), and Brandon Woodruff (60-day IL).

The 26-man active roster is included below.

Pitchers (13)

DL Hall

Bryan Hudson

Jakob Junis

Trevor Megill

Hoby Milner

Joel Payamps

Elvis Peguero

Freddy Peralta

Colin Rea

Joe Ross

Abner Uribe

Thyago Vieira

Bryse Wilson

Catchers (2)

William Contreras

Gary Sanchez

Infielders (7)

Willy Adames

Jake Bauers

Oliver Dunn

Rhys Hoskins

Andruw Monasterio

Joey Ortiz

Brice Turang

Outfielders (4)

Jackson Chourio

Sal Frelick

Blake Perkins

Christian Yelich

Among the 26-man roster, two players will make their MLB debuts (Chourio and Dunn), while 12 are making their first Opening Day roster (Hall, Hudson, Megill, Peguero, Uribe, Vieira, Dunn, Monasterio, Ortiz, Chourio, Frelick, and Perkins).

J.B. Bukauskas was also optioned to Triple-A Nashville to start the season, although he’s likely the next-man-up in case of an injury.