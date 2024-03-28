Brewers release Opening Day roster

The Brewers released their Opening Day roster late Thursday morning, and the biggest surprise (although not a surprise based on Pat Murphy’s comments Wednesday) is that Oliver Dunn will join the team while spring star Eric Haase has been designated for assignment.
It was reported yesterday afternoon that Dunn was in New York, and Murphy stated earlier in the week that it was likely Dunn would take the roster spot vacated by Garrett Mitchell, who suffered an injury earlier this week.
Haase, who hit .395/.465/.868 with five homers, 14 RBIs, and 15 hits in 18 spring games, will now head to waivers where he’ll likely be claimed by a team in need of another catcher.
Starting the season on the injured list for Milwaukee are Mitchell (10-day IL), Taylor Clarke (15-day), Wade Miley (15-day), Devin Williams (15-day), and Brandon Woodruff (60-day IL).
The 26-man active roster is included below.
Pitchers (13)
- DL Hall
- Bryan Hudson
- Jakob Junis
- Trevor Megill
- Hoby Milner
- Joel Payamps
- Elvis Peguero
- Freddy Peralta
- Colin Rea
- Joe Ross
- Abner Uribe
- Thyago Vieira
- Bryse Wilson
Catchers (2)
- William Contreras
- Gary Sanchez
Infielders (7)
- Willy Adames
- Jake Bauers
- Oliver Dunn
- Rhys Hoskins
- Andruw Monasterio
- Joey Ortiz
- Brice Turang
Outfielders (4)
- Jackson Chourio
- Sal Frelick
- Blake Perkins
- Christian Yelich
Among the 26-man roster, two players will make their MLB debuts (Chourio and Dunn), while 12 are making their first Opening Day roster (Hall, Hudson, Megill, Peguero, Uribe, Vieira, Dunn, Monasterio, Ortiz, Chourio, Frelick, and Perkins).
J.B. Bukauskas was also optioned to Triple-A Nashville to start the season, although he’s likely the next-man-up in case of an injury.
Loading comments...