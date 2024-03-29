Game Thread #1: Milwaukee Brewers (0-0) @ New York Mets (0-0)

The Brewers are set to kick off another season Friday, as they prepare to take on the New York Mets in Queens.

The Brewers are 28-26-1 all time on Opening Day (yes, they tied the Reds in 2000 and finished the season 73-89-1). They’re 16-17-1 on the road on Opening Day, including losses on the road against the Cubs in three of the last four seasons. This is the first time the Brewers have ever played the Mets on Opening Day, although they’ve played in New York against the Yankees twice on Opening Day, in 1977 (lost, 3-0) and 1979 (won, 5-1).

This also marks the first time Freddy Peralta will be the team’s Opening Day starter, as Corbin Burnes is now an Oriole and Brandon Woodruff is shelved for the season.

Jackson Chourio and Oliver Dunn are both set to make their MLB debuts, while 10 other Brewers have made the Opening Day roster for the first time in their career, including Sal Frelick, DL Hall, Bryan Hudson, Trevor Megill, Andruw Monasterio, Joey Ortiz, Elvis Peguero, Blake Perkins, Abner Uribe, and Thyago Vieira.

Chourio is set to lead off and man right field for Milwaukee in his debut, with Christian Yelich in left field and Blake Perkins in center. William Contreras is behind the plate and bats second, while Gary Sanchez is the DH batting eighth. Andruw Monasterio is at third base, Luis Ortiz is at second, Willy Adames is at shortstop, and Rhys Hoskins is at first as Pat Murphy plays matchups with lefties Jake Bauers, Brice Turang, and Sal Frelick not starting against the lefty Jose Quintana.

First pitch is set for 12:40 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.