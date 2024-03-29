Brewers take Opening Day battle with Mets, 3-1

Box Score

The Brewers took their season opener Friday afternoon, beating the Mets 3-1 as the offense did just enough and the pitching staff held the Mets to one hit.

Jackson Chourio kicked off his MLB debut with a four-pitch walk and proceeded to steal second base. Christian Yelich singled to left with one out, but Chourio was held at third and ultimately wouldn’t score, as Rhys Hoskins hit into an inning-ending double play.

The Mets put a run up first on Milwaukee, as Starling Marte hit a solo homer in the bottom of the second. DJ Stewart would walk one batter later, but he was picked off at first base by William Contreras and that changed the tide of the day.

Yelich got the run back as he hit a solo homer himself to lead off the fourth inning. The Brewers would add another in the fifth, as Andruw Monasterio walked, Chourio got his first MLB hit with a single, and Contreras brough Monasterio home with a sacrifice fly to right.

You know the season's back when @ChristianYelich is punishing baseballs pic.twitter.com/Bednl3GsrP — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 29, 2024

Milwaukee tacked on one more in the seventh, when Jake Bauers doubled after pinch hitting for Gary Sanchez and later scored on a groundout by Chourio, his first RBI in the majors.

While Rhys Hoskins didn’t do much in the box score — 0-for-3 on the day — he did plenty on the field, displaying strong defense at first and making tempers flare in the eighth as he slid into second on what could have been a double play groundball from Willy Adames. Instead, Jeff McNeil fell to the ground and immediately started yelling at Hoskins, resulting in a clearing of both benches, although nobody was ejected.

The pitching staff did everything right for the Brewers, with Freddy Peralta leading the way with six strong innings of work, allowing just the one run on one hit and one walk while striking out eight. Trevor Megill, Joel Payamps, and Abner Uribe held the Mets to just one baserunner in the final three innings, a walk by Megill. Payamps struck out two and Uribe got the save.

Yelich led the Brewer offense with a 3-for-4 day, while Chourio, Blake Perkins, Joey Ortiz, Bauers, and Brice Turang each added a hit. Chourio and Turang each made strong defensive plays late to hold the Mets offense to just the one run.

Our youngsters are insane pic.twitter.com/ntXfa4M9aQ — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 29, 2024

The Brewers will look to stay undefeated on Saturday afternoon as they take on the Mets again. DL Hall is lined up to make his Brewers debut while Luis Severino will do the same for the Mets. First pitch is at 12:40 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin.