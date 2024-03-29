How will the Brewers outfield shake out?

With an eventful offseason of acquisitions and departures, the Brewers are slated to have an interesting season. One of the biggest storylines surrounding this team is the way the outfield will be handled by new manager Pat Murphy. There are currently four active outfielders to start the season, but Joey Wiemer is waiting in Triple-A and Garrett Mitchell is expected to return from injury in a month or so, showing that there may be conflicts and tough choices to be made when it comes to the outfield.

Jackson Chourio is the youngster who needs to get innings. He is electric on both sides of the ball and needs game time to develop. The more he sees MLB pitchers, the better, and with him starting the season on the MLB roster, the Brewers are clearly investing a lot in their young prospect. He is the club's No. 1 overall prospect and the No. 2 overall prospect in the league for a reason. He has the potential to be a .300-plus average and 30-plus steals a season guy, as well as a star in the outfield.

Christian Yelich is the guy who is clearly locked into the starting lineup, whether that be at DH or in left field. He is still one of the cornerstones of the franchise and also the highest-paid player. He had a nice bounce-back season last year with a .278 batting average and 19 home runs. This still wasn’t the MVP-level season that he gave the Brewers back in 2018 and 2019, but the resurgence was definitely a good sign. With three hits, including a homer, in the first game of the season against the Mets, it looks like Yeli will once again be a productive offensive threat in this Brewers lineup.

Sal Frelick is probably the most interesting and versatile of the outfielders on the roster. The Brewers are attempting to transition him to third, while also playing him in the outfield. He has had some extremely flashy plays in the outfield defensively, and he has been a good contact hitter at the plate during his rookie year. Hopefully, the sophomore slump doesn’t get to him, because Frelick’s speed along with his athleticism defensively provides the Brewers with lots of versatility.

Mitchell is a tough player to gauge due to his injuries. He has shown flashes while he has been healthy, but the Brewers' first-round pick hasn’t shown the ability to stay on the field. Luckily, the fractured bone in his hand will only keep him out for about a month, but he’ll need to show that he can stay healthy once back. He is one of the fastest players in the league and has a great outfield glove. If he can stay healthy and put it together at the plate, he could force the front office to make a decision on whether or not they want to carry a fifth outfielder.

Blake Perkins would probably be the odd man out in the scenario where the Brewers only keep four outfielders, but the switch-hitting defensive specialist still provides the big-league club with decent plate production and can play anywhere in the outfield. Joey Wiemer is also still in play, but he was recently sent down to Triple-A, showing that the Crew are against having five or more active outfielders if it means sacrificing at-bats for the fifth guy. If Frelick can play infield and shows promise at the hot corner, it may spark a competition between Wiemer and Perkins as to who should be the final outfielder.

Either way, Milwaukee is in a precarious position. On one hand, they are fortunate to have a surplus of usable outfielders that can all contribute and develop. On the other hand, they don’t have enough spots for all of these guys to be on the roster and they still have value in a possible trade to other teams. Once Mitchell is healthy, the ideal outfield for me from left to right would be Yelich, Mitchell, and Chourio, with Frelick at third. Whether or not that occurs remains to be seen, but Pat Murphy has some tough decisions to make on how the careers of many of these young outfielders will play out.