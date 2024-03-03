Spring Training Game Thread #9: Milwaukee Brewers (2-6) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (5-4)

Freddy Peralta will make his first Cactus League appearance today for the Milwaukee Brewers, as the team’s new ace will face off against the reigning National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks and their big offseason acquisition, Eduardo Rodríguez. Also slated to make his spring training debut for the Brewers is lefty DL Hall, the big-time pitching prospect who was one of two players Milwaukee received in the Corbin Burnes deal. We can also expect to see pitching appearances by Abner Uribe, Elvis Peguero, Trevor Megill, J.B. Bukauskas, and Enoli Paredes.

On the other side of the ball, Jackson Chourio will lead off and play center field, and attempt to improve upon his 2-for-17, one walk start to spring training. He will swap positions with yesterday’s center fielder and today’s left fielder Joey Wiemer, and the lineup will also feature Christian Yelich, Willy Adames, Rhys Hoskins, Brice Turang, Christian Arroyo (getting today’s start at third base, for those keeping track), and Jeferson Quero, who all had the day off yesterday.

First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. CST on the Brewers Radio Network.