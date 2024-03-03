Bats come alive in Brewers 10-4 victory over Diamondbacks

Box Score

The Milwaukee Brewers earned their third win in Cactus League play this afternoon as they defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4. Freddy Peralta, the Brewers’ new ace, made his spring debut facing off against the Diamondbacks’ big offseason acquisition, Eduardo Rodríguez.

Milwaukee’s offense got off to an excellent start. Jackson Chourio, who had been struggling so far this spring, led off the afternoon with a double, and he scored when Christian Yelich followed that up with a single. Willy Adames was next, and he smoked a ball 108.2 mph out to left to make it 3-0 before Rodríguez recorded an out.

Arizona answered right away, as Geraldo Perdomo, Gabriel Moreno, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit back-to-back-to-back doubles off of Peralta in the bottom of the first, but Gurriel was thrown out trying to stretch his double into a triple and the damage was limited to two runs.

Milwaukee threatened again in the second after Joey Wiemer led off with a nice walk and Jeferson Quero singled. Chourio was robbed of his second hit on a good play by Arizona second baseman Blaze Alexander, and Yelich hit into a double play to end the threat.

With two outs in the bottom of the third, Arizona catcher Gabriel Moreno got into a Peralta changeup that didn’t quite get low enough and homered to left to tie the game at 3-3. Moreno had an impact on the other side of the ball, too, as he threw out Brice Turang on an attempted steal of second after Turang reached on an error to lead off the fourth.

The Brewers’ offense kicked back into gear in the top of the fifth. A leadoff walk from Chourio was followed by a groundout by Yelich and a strikeout by Adames, but the Brewers had a two-out rally in them. A Rhys Hoskins walk was followed by an RBI double from Garrett Mitchell and a two-out, two-run single by Christian Arroyo to make it 6-3, which chased Arizona pitcher Bryce Jarvis—at least, for the moment.

Jarvis was back in the sixth (despite having been pulled once already—there’s something endearing about spring training rules) and was greeted rudely, as Wiemer singled and Quero capped a 12-pitch at-bat with a two-run homer that snuck over the wall in left-center. That chased Jarvis for the second time, and Yelich added a triple and scored on a two-out Garrett Mitchell single that made it 9-3.

After an Andrés Chaparro homer off of Trevor Megill in the bottom of the eighth made it 9-4, the Brewers added one more in the ninth. Tyler Black walked and stole second, and though he was unable to score when Vinny Capra “doubled” (Arizona outfield Brett Johnson lost a routine fly ball in the sun), he made it across when Owen Miller followed that with an RBI groundout. The 10-4 score would hold.

Milwaukee’s pitching fared well this afternoon. The results weren’t great for Peralta, as he gave up three runs on five hits in three innings, but he didn’t walk anyone and his velocity looked good—his fastball peaked at 95.9 mph, significantly higher than his 94.4 mph average from last season. For his part, Peralta said he felt good about everything except for the 1-2 center-cut fastball on which Gurriel knocked in the second Arizona run.

DL Hall made his Brewers debut in the fourth, and he needed just 25 pitches to finish two scoreless, hitless innings while allowing one walk. After his appearance, he told Brewers reporters that he expects to start this season. Milwaukee also got hitless, scoreless innings from Abner Uribe (one walk, two strikeouts) and Elvis Peguero (one strikeout) while Trevor Megill struck out two and touched 99 mph with his fastball but gave up the home run to Chaparro. J.B. Bukauskas worked around a double to put up a zero in the ninth.

There were several offensive standouts. Chourio finished 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, and two runs scored. Yelich had two hits including a triple, Adames and Quero both hit home runs, and Garrett Mitchell was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run scored, and two RBIs.

Looking ahead, the Brewers are off tomorrow before playing the Giants at Scottsdale Stadium on Tuesday at 2:10 p.m. CST. That game is not televised but will be aired on the Brewers Radio Network.