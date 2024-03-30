Game Thread #2: Milwaukee Brewers (1-0) @ New York Mets (0-1)

The Brewers are aiming for a series win to open the season as they take on the Mets for the second time in three days Saturday afternoon.

Yesterday’s one-hit performance from the Brewers pitching staff was just the fifth time in the Expansion Era (since 1962) that a team allowed a single hit on Opening Day in a nine-inning game, with the last such occurrence coming in 2016.

DL Hall gets the start for the Crew with Luis Severino starting for New York. Sal Frelick is set to make his season debut in the leadoff spot, with Jake Bauers, Oliver Dunn, and Brice Turang also joining the lineup. Bauers and Turang both appeared in yesterday’s game as pinch hitters, while Dunn will make his MLB debut today batting seventh and playing third base.

First pitch is once again set for 12:40 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.