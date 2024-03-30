Brewers hold on to win 7-6 over Mets

Box Score

Much of Saturday’s game looked like a potential blueprint for the Brewers in their 7-6 win against the New York Mets, but a late comeback pushed Milwaukee to the brink.

After their Opening Day win was headlined by a dominant pitching staff, the Brewers offense responded with their own proclamation as they totaled 16 hits for their second win of the season.

It was an abrupt, aggressive start to the game, scoring three runs in the first inning against Luis Severino. After William Contreras and Christian Yelich hit a pair of singles, Willy Adames came through to drive in the first run. The offense refused to relent as Rhys Hoskins knocked a two-run single.

Already up 3-1, the Brewers added two more runs in the third inning as Hoskins pulled a home run over the left field fence on a hanging breaking ball. The Brewers certainly had a good time at the ballpark at Severino’s expense, tagging him for six runs on 12 hits.

Hoskins scored on a balk in the fifth inning and a Yelich single in the eighth inning scored Sal Frelick.

It was an impressive, seven-run performance, showcasing just how the Brewers hope to manufacture offense this year: a reliable corps of veterans with the young players taking the next step to prove they are significant contributors. Conteras and Hoskins had three hits each. Yelich, Adames, Brice Turang, and Jackson Chourio all had two. It was a resounding effort from the entirety of the lineup.

Not only did Hoskins hit his first home run of the season, but Turang stole three bases as if he was at a track meet. Frelick’s stolen base added his name to the tally that includes a string of hitters in the lineup from Turang, Chourio, and Frelick that all threaten the defense with their speed.

The pitching was unable to repeat yesterday’s performance, but there were meaningful moments before the late collapse. In DL Hall’s Brewer debut, the rookie went just four innings while allowing two runs on six hits and two walks. He only managed one strike out, as well as giving up a home run to Francisco Alvarez.

The Brewers had established enough of a lead to allow the somewhat shaky start to be a building block for a budding starter. He allowed traffic on the bases in each inning, but his defense was ready to lend a helping hand. In the fourth inning, a strong throw from Yelich cut down a leadoff double from Harrison Bader.

The bullpen had some margin for error after the offense’s early torrent of runs, but they had to cover five innings after Hall’s shortened debut. Elvis Peguero was the first to be called upon, pitching two scoreless, hitless innings while recording the win. Trevor Megill recorded three strikeouts in his inning of work.

The first rumblings of a collapse came in the bottom of the eighth inning. Bryse Wilson allowed two singles while recording just one out. As the Mets put in a pinch hitter, the Brewers responded by bringing in Hoby Milner. His first pitch was a home run to Brett Baty. Suddenly, it was Brewers 7, Mets 5.

Unfortunately for the Brewers, the Mets had the top of their lineup for the ninth inning.

Abner Uribe was handed the responsibility to earn the save, but a home run by Pete Alonso left a real tension after giving away such a comfortable lead. With only a one-run lead, Uribe responded with two strikeouts to lock up the win and allow Brewers fans to relax after the late drama.

The Brewers will take on the Mets again on Sunday at 12:40 p.m. as they go for a sweep. After consecutive victories highlighting the various strengths of the team, Milwaukee will look to Colin Rea as their starter against Tylor Megill.