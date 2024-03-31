Game Thread #3: Milwaukee Brewers (2-0) @ New York Mets (0-2)

The Brewers are looking to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2018, when the team took three games on the road in San Diego. This time, they’ll look to get it done in Queens as they battle the Mets for the third consecutive day.

Colin Rea makes his season debut for the Brewers Sunday afternoon, as he takes on Tylor Megill for New York. Rea had a solid 2023 season for Milwaukee, providing rotation depth as he went 6-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 4.90 FIP across 26 appearances (22 starts).

Megill, the younger brother of Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill, went 9-8 with a 4.70 ERA and 4.96 FIP in 25 starts a year ago.

Sal Frelick is once again in the leadoff spot for the Brewers, with Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio making up the rest of the outfield. Oliver Dunn is the DH as Rhys Hoskins returns to first base, and Joey Ortiz starts at third base.

For the third straight day, first pitch is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.