Brewers win 4-1, complete sweep of Mets

The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the New York Mets 4-1 this afternoon, starting their season in impressive fashion with a sweep on the road. Like Friday, pitching, defense, and aggressive baserunning ruled the day, as the Mets managed just one run on seven scattered hits.

The Brewers’ offense continued its solid start to the season right off the bat in the first inning. Christian Yelich reached on a catcher’s interference call with two outs, stole second base, and scored when Willy Adames smoked a single off of the glove of Mets third baseman Bretty Baty and into left field. The Brewers added on in the second, as they manufactured a second run with another two-out rally: Brice Turang singled, stole second, and then scored on a double by Jackson Chourio, the first extra-base hit in Chourio’s young career.

New York answered in the bottom of the second, as Francisco Alvarez doubled off of Brewers starter Colin Rea and scored on a two-out single by old friend Tyrone Taylor to make the score 2-1. The Brewers threatened again in the third, loading the bases with just one out, but Rhys Hoskins—who nearly cleared the bases on a ball down the line that was just foul—tapped into a double play to end the inning. But the consistent pressure on Mets starter Tylor Megill had him at 69 pitches through just three innings, and he would be out of the game after four.

Things settled in a bit after that. Rea retired the top of the Mets order in the bottom of the third, and Megill had his only 1-2-3 inning in the top of the fourth. In the bottom of the fourth, Rea flirted with danger: with two outs, he walked Alvarez, gave up a single to Baty, and then surrendered a walk to Taylor on the 12th pitch of the at bat. But Rea escaped disaster when (another old friend) Omar Narváez flew out to the warning track, ending the inning.

With Megill out, Yohan Ramírez, who was suspended for throwing at Rhys Hoskins yesterday but who was available today because of an appeal of his suspension, came on to pitch. (Ramírez stayed on for three innings, and my guess is that he will drop his appeal tomorrow.) With one out in the fifth, William Contreras doubled off the wall, which was followed by back-to-back walks by Yelich and Adames, loading the bases with one out again, this time for Oliver Dunn. Dunn came through, lining a solid single into center to score Contreras, extending the Brewers’ lead to 3-1. Ramírez struck out Hoskins and induced a Joey Ortiz groundout to end the inning.

Rea responded with a quick bottom of the fifth, which ended his day. He threw 84 pitches and finished with five hits, two walks, and one run allowed while striking out two.

The Brewers’ offense continued to put pressure on the Mets. In the top of the sixth, Turang led off with a double, and with two outs, he scored when Contreras hit his second double of the afternoon, making it 4-1. They had some traffic on the basepaths in the eighth, but did not score.

Bryan Hudson entered the game in the bottom of the sixth, and pitched so efficiently that he stayed in the game for three innings. He worked around an Alvarez single to put up a zero in the sixth, then had a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh, striking out Narváez and Francisco Lindor in the process. Hudson retired the first two batters in the eighth before allowing a two-out double to Starling Marte. Pat Murphy elected to leave Hudson in the game to face Alvarez, who has been the Mets hottest hitter so far this season, and Hudson struck him out to finish off his third scoreless inning. It was impressive work from the big lefty, especially valuable given that the Brewers had used Trevor Megill and Abner Uribe in back-to-back games coming into today.

Despite Murphy’s pregame declaration that Uribe was avaialble today despite pitching each of the last two days, it was Joel Payamps who got the call in the ninth inning today. It was a drama-free inning: with a three-run lead, Payamps sat down Baty, Taylor, and Narváez in order to end the game and complete the sweep.

Offensive standouts today included William Contreras, who went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored, and an RBI, Willy Adames, who was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two walks, Jackson Chourio, who was 2-for-4 with an RBI double (and a couple of good catches in the outfield), and Brice Turang, who was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, and a stolen base. The Brewer defense helped keep the Mets off the board after the second inning; in all, outside of the last two innings of Saturday’s ballgame, the Brewer pitching staff allowed only four runs in 25 innings in this opening series.

On Turang: there was understandable skepticism around his offense coming into the season, and many fans were surprised with Murphy’s early announcement that the team was committed to him as the starting second baseman. But we need to acknowledge Turang’s early contributions. With his day today, Turang is 5-for-11 with four stolen bases, and his approach—he is stressing contact and taking the ball to the opposite field—looks pretty good. He’s unlikely to ever be an offensive threat, but if he can be anywhere close to a league-average hitter, that combined with his excellent defense would make him an extremely valuable player. It’s incredibly early, and Turang will not continue to hit over .450 this season, but it’s nice to see him have some early success.

The Brewers are off tomorrow before their home opener on Tuesday at 3:10 p.m. CST against the Minnesota Twins. Jakob Junis will start that game, with Louie Varland on the hill for Minnesota.