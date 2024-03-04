Milwaukee Brewers 2024 preview by position: Third Base

Looking back at our third base preview from 2023, the Brewers have a completely new look at the hot corner. Luis Urias was traded, Brian Anderson walked in free agency, Mike Brosseau was designated for assignment, Abraham Toro was traded, and Eddy Alvarez was released. The only player still on the team is Brice Turang, but he’s turned into a full-time second baseman in the majors, making no appearances at third in 2023.

Heading into 2024, Milwaukee has several new faces behind Andruw Monasterio, who was called up in the middle of 2023 and earned playing time down the stretch.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at Milwaukee’s third base depth heading into 2024.

Andruw Monasterio

As mentioned above, Monasterio joined Milwaukee in the middle of 2023, appearing in 92 games for the Crew in his age 26 season. He made 56 appearances and 51 starts at third base, and with Brian Anderson no longer vying for playing time, Monasterio figures to be the starter heading into 2024. He was an average hitter, slashing .259/.330/.348 (87 OPS+) with three homers, 27 RBIs, 73 hits, 38 runs, and seven steals. He also played above-average defense, with six defensive runs saved above average at third base.

In four spring training games thus far, Monasterio has three hits in eight at-bats. Baseball Reference projects him to improve slightly on the offensive side in 2024, hitting .260/.333/.382 with seven homers and 37 RBIs in slightly more plate appearances (315 in 2023, 358 in 2024).

Joey Ortiz

Ortiz, 25, acquired by Milwaukee in the Corbin Burnes trade in early February, is Milwaukee’s No. 5 prospect and the No. 63 MLB prospect entering the season. He made his debut last season with Baltimore, appearing in 15 games and hitting .212/.206/.448 (26 OPS+) with seven hits and four RBIs. Ortiz projects as a defense-first middle infielder, and he’ll likely be Milwaukee’s long-term shortstop, assuming they trade Willy Adames or let him walk in free agency after 2024.

In the meantime, Ortiz will likely start 2024 as a utility guy, playing at second base, third base, and shortstop as needed. He spent the majority of 2023 with Triple-A Norfolk, hitting .321/.378/.507 with nine homers, 58 RBIs, 112 hits, 66 runs scored, and 11 steals in 88 games. He’s made just 25 errors on 1,139 chances for a fielding percentage of .978. Ortiz has two hits in seven at-bats so far in spring training, including a home run and three RBIs, as well as two walks. Baseball Reference projects Ortiz to hit .250/.313/.403 with six homers, 26 RBIs, 49 hits, 27 runs, and four steals across 217 plate appearances in 2024.

Oliver Dunn

Dunn, 26, was an 11th round pick out of Utah by the Yankees in 2019. He was traded to the Brewers by the Phillies in November after a breakout campaign in 2023 with Double-A Reading and in the Arizona Fall League, where he was named AFL Breakout Player of the Year. In 119 games with Reading, Dunn hit .271/.396/.506 with 21 homers, 78 RBIs, 113 hits, 65 runs, and 16 steals. He then mashed in the AFL, hitting .343/.455/.616 with two homers, four triples, and six doubles in just 19 games. He also went 12-for-12 in steal attempts in Arizona.

Dunn has plenty of speed, hitting a triple in his first plate appearance in spring training last weekend. In 11 at-bats with the Brewers this spring, he’s 4-for-11 with a double and triple and four RBIs, also drawing three walks for a .500 on-base percentage. He is on Milwaukee’s 40-man roster, but it seems likely he’ll start 2024 in the minors given Milwaukee’s crowded infield.

Vinny Capra

Capra, 27, was a 20th round pick by the Blue Jays in 2018 out of the University of Richmond. He made his MLB debut in 2022 with Toronto before appearing in nine games with the Pirates last season. Milwaukee claimed him off waivers from Pittsburgh back in November. In 17 career MLB games, Capra is a .167/.250/.222 (46 OPS+) hitter with four hits, five runs, and one RBI. In 66 Triple-A games last season, Capra hit .289/.397/.385 with two homers and 35 RBIs while swiping six bases.

Capra is 2-for-10 at the plate this spring, collecting a single, a double, and two steals. Like Dunn, Capra is on the 40-man roster but he’ll probably begin 2024 in the minors, assuming Milwaukee doesn’t cut him lose to open up a roster spot ahead of Opening Day.

Tyler Black

Not currently listed on the team’s depth chart, Black is another candidate at third base, having served primarily as a third baseman with Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville last season. Black made 97 appearances at third base between the two squads while also making 16 starts at first base. An on-base machine, Black hit .284/.417/.513 with 18 homers, 73 RBIs, 55 stolen bases, 128 hits, and 105 runs in 2023. He also walked 88 times compared to 100 strikeouts in his 557 plate appearances.

In six spring training games this year, Black has four hits, hitting .235/.316/.235 with two walks and two steals. At 23 years of age, Black is a likely candidate for a call-up at some point in 2024, although his spot in the infield will depend on the health of those around him.

Sal Frelick

Frelick is the X-factor on this list, as he entered spring training with almost exclusively outfield experience, making several appearances at second base, shortstop, and third base in summer leagues during his college days. With Boston College and in the Brewers system, Frelick has appeared in 356 total games, none of which have come in the infield. Given the Brewers’ outfield depth, however, Frelick has stepped up as an infield candidate at the request of manager Pat Murphy.

In five games this spring, Frelick is 5-for-17 with a double, a triple, one RBI, two steals, and two walks, hitting .294/.400/.471. He’s played a total of 36 innings in the field, 19 of which have come at third base and 17 in right field. He’s a perfect 3-for-3 in chances at the hot corner. No matter where he ends up in the field, Frelick will find a way into the lineup this season. Baseball Reference has him projected as a .257/.343/.404 hitter with eight homers, 37 RBIs, 70 hits, 41 runs, and nine stolen bases in 312 plate appearances in 2024.