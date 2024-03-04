Looking at Milwaukee’s biggest X-factors in 2024

The 2024 Milwaukee Brewers look very different compared to the 2023 team. Corbin Burnes is gone, along with Brian Anderson, Mark Canha, Victor Caratini, Carlos Santana, Rowdy Tellez, Adrian Houser, and Tyrone Taylor, just to name a few.

Milwaukee added several young guys in Oliver Dunn, DL Hall, and Joey Ortiz, as well as several veterans in Jake Bauers, Eric Haase, Rhys Hoskins, Gary Sanchez, Jakob Junis, Taylor Clarke, and Joe Ross. Pat Murphy is the new manager, replacing Craig Counsell after he signed with the Cubs.

With so much youth in the fold between the new faces and prospects nearing major-league playing time, let’s take a look at five of Milwaukee’s biggest x-factors as the Brewers enter one of the most uncertain seasons in recent years.

Back End of the Starting Rotation

The Brewers have made the postseason five of the last six seasons in no small part due to their starting rotation. With Burnes gone and Brandon Woodruff shelved for most, if not all, of the 2024 season, Freddy Peralta is the de facto ace this season.

Wade Miley will also return to the rotation this year as the No. 2 option behind Peralta. Behind Peralta and Miley is where things get a little hazy.

Milwaukee’s depth chart currently lists four players behind those two — Joe Ross, Colin Rea, Robert Gasser, and DL Hall. Ross and Rea are the veterans of that group, with Hall having made his debut last season and Gasser still waiting in the wings after spending all of 2023 with Triple-A Nashville.

Whichever one of those four doesn’t get a starting job to open the season — my money’s on Gasser, for what it’s worth — could either start at Triple-A Nashville or function as a long-relief option out of the bullpen. The Brewers can also go a completely different route and use Janson Junk, Jakob Junis, Aaron Ashby, or even Bryse Wilson, although Wilson excelled as Milwaukee’s main long-relief option last season.

Given how many options the Brewers have behind the top two, it’s clear there will be pressure to perform on the mound, as the hottest arm(s) will get the ball.

Middle-Relief Arms

The Brewers bullpen looks fairly similar to last year, although there are several new faces in middle relief. With Devin Williams and Hoby Milner probably the only two arms completely locked up in the bullpen, Milwaukee has six spots left for a number of options.

The players competing for these spots include Abner Uribe, Elvis Peguero, Joel Payamps, Trevor Megill, Junis, Wilson, J.B. Bukauskas, Thyago Vieira, Ashby, Ross, Junk, Taylor Clarke, and Bryan Hudson. If I had to pick six of those guys to start in the majors this season, I’d go with Uribe, Payamps, Junis, Wilson, Megill, and Ashby. Peguero is another top candidate, but he had a mediocre second half (3.76 ERA across 26 1⁄ 3 innings) and he still has minor-league options remaining.

As with the starting rotation, the fact that Murphy has so many options out of the bullpen will put pressure on the arms to produce, and don’t be surprised if the team is regularly switching up who comes out of the bullpen ahead of Williams.

First Base

With the acquisition of Hoskins, first base will be his for the majority of the season. However, the question is who will fill in for Hoskins on his days off and if he gets injured. Coming off an ACL tear that had him miss all of 2023, Hoskins will be 31 in March and has a higher risk of injury than in the past.

When he’s on the field, you can count on him to hit double-digit homers, as he’s averaged 36 over 162 games in his six-year career. Behind him, the two main options are Jake Bauers and Owen Miller, although Tyler Black is also an option if Murphy prefers to look to a younger face.

As a lefty, Bauers has a leg up on Miller, but he’s had his fair share of struggles in the majors. In parts of four seasons with the Rays, Guardians, Mariners, and Yankees, Bauers has hit just .211/.302/.361 (80 OPS+) with 39 homers and 140 RBIs in 412 games. He’s got a ton of raw power, but if he can’t hit the ball, it won’t matter much — just as the Brewers saw with Jesse Winker last season.

Miller is a more consistent bat, although he won’t provide much in terms of power. He hit .261/.303/.371 (84 OPS+) with five homers and 27 RBIs in 90 games last season. He also offers versatility as a player who can play all over the diamond, something that separates him from Bauers, who has split most of his time between first base and the outfield, an area the Brewers are deep in.

If Murphy is looking to bolster the offense with high on-base percentages, Black might be the best option of the three. He’s reached at a .415 OBP clip in three minor-league seasons, including a strong .284/.417/.513 line last season between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville. Black also hit 18 homers and drove in 73 across 123 games between the two levels.

I think the Brewers will go with Bauers as a left-handed platoon to pair with Hoskins to open the season, but if he struggles as Luke Voit did to open up 2023, the door will be open for either Miller or Black to earn a spot on this roster.

Outfield

As has been said so many times the last few years, the Brewers seem to have a lot of depth in the outfield. Despite this, it seems like every year there’s a player or two who gets injured and all of a sudden that depth becomes a lack of depth. With Taylor no longer with the Brewers, now is the time for the youth of the outfield to take over. Christian Yelich is still a mainstay, but more on him later.

Milwaukee has six young guys who can compete for major-league playing time this year. Joey Wiemer was the only one who managed to stay healthy in 2024, but Garrett Mitchell and Sal Frelick have all produced when healthy the last couple of seasons. Blake Perkins is another guy who provided valuable at-bats for the Brewers last year. Then you have top prospect Jackson Chourio, who slots in as MLB.com’s No. 2 overall prospect. Lastly, you’ve got Chris Roller, who the Brewers got in a trade with the Guardians at the trade deadline last season.

Wiemer has a new swing and Mitchell and Frelick only need to stay healthy to guarantee themselves at least some playing time. If everyone can stay healthy, Frelick may even get some playing time on the infield dirt, having taken reps at third base throughout spring training. Chourio signed a major contract in the offseason, and he’ll either start with the Brewers on Opening Day or get a call up early in the season.

Roller will likely start in Triple-A Nashville, while Perkins will be the next guy up in the outfield. With the DH role allowing Murphy to play up to four outfielders every day, it seems possible that the Brewers will try to do just that, especially given the youth talent that makes up this outfield depth. The main X-factor here is whether or not they can all stay healthy through 2024 and, if not, who can step up.

Christian Yelich

And lastly, we’ve reached everyone’s favorite topic of conversation every spring: Christian Yelich. Yelich quietly enjoyed his best season since 2019 last year, hitting .278/.370/.447 (124 OPS+) with 19 homers, 76 RBIs, 153 hits, 106 runs scored, and 28 steals in 144 games. It was the second consecutive season that Yelich played at least 140 games, showing that he can stay healthy even as he enters his age-32 season in 2024.

While he’s just a mediocre defender at this point, he’s remained an above-average hitter in all six seasons with Milwaukee, bottoming out at a 101 OPS+ in 2021. Yelich will never be the 40-homer, 100-RBI, 1.000-OPS guy we saw in 2018 and 2019, but will he be closer to the 2023 Yelich or the 2021 Yelich? Either way, he’ll be a mainstay in Milwaukee’s lineup as long as he’s healthy in 2024, whether that’s in left field or as the DH.