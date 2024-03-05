MLB releases Brewers’ top 30 prospects list for 2024

MLB.com released the Milwaukee Brewers’ top 30 prospects list for 2024 Tuesday morning, led by top prospect Jackson Chourio who also ranks as the No. 2 overall prospect in baseball.

Chourio is joined by Jacob Misiorowski, Jeferson Quero, Tyler Black, and Joey Ortiz in the top five, all of whom are in MLB’s top 100 list. Misiorowski is MLB’s No. 33 prospect, followed by Quero at No. 35, Black at No. 46, and Ortiz at No. 63.

Rounding out the top 10 are Robert Gasser, Brock Wilken, Carlos F. Rodriguez, Luis Lara, and Cooper Pratt, respectively.

The youngest player on the list is 16-year-old shortstop Jorge Quintana, who slots in at No. 19 in the system. The oldest prospect in the top 30 is 26-year-old infielder Oliver Dunn, who had a breakout in the Arizona Fall League last season and comes in at No. 22 on the list this year.

Also included in MLB’s list is an estimated time of arrival for each prospect. According to the list, eight of Milwaukee’s top 30 are projected to appear at some point in 2024, including Chourio, Quero, Black, Ortiz, Gasser, Rodriguez, Dunn, and Wes Clarke.

The biggest riser on the list is Luke Adams, who leapt from No. 22 last season to No. 16 this year. Wes Clarke also rose from No. 30 to No. 25 this season. The biggest fallers are Daniel Guilarte, who went from No. 13 to No. 20, and Filippo Di Turi, who went from No. 20 to No. 30.

To view the full top 30 list, click here.